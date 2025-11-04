Telangana: Raghunathapuram's 'Kadalungi' Gains Global Fame, Exported To Uganda
Kadalungi lungis, woven with artistic tassels in Raghunathapuram village, sustain hundreds of families through handloom and power loom production worth crores annually
Published : November 4, 2025 at 2:13 PM IST
Yadadri Bhuvanagiri: The fame of Kadalungi, a distinct variety of lungi woven on looms in Raghunathapuram village of Rajapet mandal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in Telangana, has crossed continents, finding buyers as far as Uganda in East Africa.
For more than three decades, this handloom-based enterprise has sustained hundreds of families and now generates business worth crores of rupees annually. "The speciality of these lungis lies in their ends, which are artistically turned into tassels, giving them the name Kadalungi," a weaver said.
Raghunathapuram, home to around 1,100 families, most of them from the Padmasali weaving community, has nearly 800 power looms and over 400 handlooms engaged in producing varieties like Kikai (Uganda), Janani, Acrylic, and Kadalungi lungis, along with dress materials.
Kadalungi are made in about six stages by master weavers, weavers and other workers. "Up to 2,000 of these lungis are made in this village every day and are supplied once a week", a weaver said.
Initially sold in Hyderabad markets, the products caught the attention of traders from Mumbai, who began exporting them to Uganda and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. As overseas demand grew, direct orders started flowing from East Africa, sustaining exports for decades.
Master weaver Katakam Venkatesham said, "There is a demand for lungis made in Raghunathapuram from Ugandan women, and this craft provides livelihood to many families here."
Read More