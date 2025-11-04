ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Raghunathapuram's 'Kadalungi' Gains Global Fame, Exported To Uganda

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri: The fame of Kadalungi, a distinct variety of lungi woven on looms in Raghunathapuram village of Rajapet mandal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in Telangana, has crossed continents, finding buyers as far as Uganda in East Africa.

For more than three decades, this handloom-based enterprise has sustained hundreds of families and now generates business worth crores of rupees annually. "The speciality of these lungis lies in their ends, which are artistically turned into tassels, giving them the name Kadalungi," a weaver said.

Raghunathapuram, home to around 1,100 families, most of them from the Padmasali weaving community, has nearly 800 power looms and over 400 handlooms engaged in producing varieties like Kikai (Uganda), Janani, Acrylic, and Kadalungi lungis, along with dress materials.

Kadalungi are made in about six stages by master weavers, weavers and other workers. "Up to 2,000 of these lungis are made in this village every day and are supplied once a week", a weaver said.