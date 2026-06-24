ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Pushes For BrahMos Missile Manufacturing Unit In Mahabubnagar

In this image posted on June 22, 2026, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, in New Delhi. ( Etv Bharat )

Mahabubnagar: Telangana is moving closer to securing a major defence manufacturing project, with efforts underway to establish BrahMos missile manufacturing and research units in the Devarakadra constituency of Mahabubnagar district.

The proposal gained momentum after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Monday. According to officials, around 416 acres of government land are available near Chowdarpalli-Baswaipalli and Ajilapuram villages in Devarakadra.

Preliminary assessments have reportedly found the site suitable for setting up the proposed missile manufacturing and research facilities. The Telangana government has expressed its willingness to provide the land free of cost, while the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) has already submitted reports to the Defence Department.

The project is expected to provide a boost to the local economy by generating employment opportunities and attracting ancillary industries. Several micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are likely to be established to manufacture components required for the BrahMos missile system, which will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

Officials said the proposed site has several logistical and strategic advantages. It is located about six kilometres from National Highway 167 and within 20 kilometres of National Highway-44. The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is less than 100 kilometres away, while a railway line passing through Devarakadra provides additional connectivity.