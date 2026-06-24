Telangana Pushes For BrahMos Missile Manufacturing Unit In Mahabubnagar
The proposal gained momentum after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Mahabubnagar: Telangana is moving closer to securing a major defence manufacturing project, with efforts underway to establish BrahMos missile manufacturing and research units in the Devarakadra constituency of Mahabubnagar district.
The proposal gained momentum after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Monday. According to officials, around 416 acres of government land are available near Chowdarpalli-Baswaipalli and Ajilapuram villages in Devarakadra.
Preliminary assessments have reportedly found the site suitable for setting up the proposed missile manufacturing and research facilities. The Telangana government has expressed its willingness to provide the land free of cost, while the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) has already submitted reports to the Defence Department.
The project is expected to provide a boost to the local economy by generating employment opportunities and attracting ancillary industries. Several micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are likely to be established to manufacture components required for the BrahMos missile system, which will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs.
Officials said the proposed site has several logistical and strategic advantages. It is located about six kilometres from National Highway 167 and within 20 kilometres of National Highway-44. The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is less than 100 kilometres away, while a railway line passing through Devarakadra provides additional connectivity.
The location also aligns with plans to develop the Hyderabad-Bengaluru route as a defence corridor, which is a factor that could strengthen the project's prospects. The surrounding hillocks are expected to serve as a natural security buffer for the facility.
Sources said scientists from the Defence Research and Development Laboratory inspected government land near Chowdarpally and Baswayipally villages in June 2025. During the visit, they reportedly suggested precautions regarding nearby electricity transmission towers and stream areas.
The scientists are also understood to have evaluated sites in Andhra Pradesh but reportedly found them unsuitable for the project. With Andhra Pradesh no longer considered a strong contender, Telangana's prospects have improved considerably.
"We expect the Centre to grant approval for the establishment of BrahMos missile manufacturing and research units shortly. Revanth Reddy is actively pursuing the project. The proposed site is highly suitable, and the facility will bring development, employment and national-level recognition to the Devarakadra region," said Devarakadra MLA G. Madhusudan Reddy.
Read More:
- 'Arrange Meeting With Ashwini Vaishnav': CM Revanth Reddy To Kishan Reddy Over Hyderabad Metro Delay
- Telangana: Centre Clears 83 Acres Of Defence Land For Development Of Gandhi Sarovar Project
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Writes To Union Minister Kishan Reddy Over Delay In Hyderabad Metro Phase-2 Approvals