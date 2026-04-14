ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: RTC Strike Call From April 22, Unions Warn Of Statewide Transport Shutdown

RTC Strike call have been given by employees union ( Etv Bharat )

Hyderabad: A major disruption to public transport looms in Telangana as employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) have announced an indefinite strike from April 22, warning that bus services across the state will be halted if their demands are not addressed.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TGSRTC employees declared that services will be stopped from midnight on April 21, with the strike commencing early on April 22. The announcement came after talks held at the RTC Crossroads office of the Labour Department failed to yield results.

On April 9, a meeting was convened between labour officials and JAC leaders, including the Twin Cities Joint Commissioner of Labour Sunitha Gopal Das. However, RTC management officials did not attend the discussions, drawing sharp criticism from union leaders.

According to the JAC, the management communicated via letter that 'employee issues fall under the government's jurisdiction' and not otherwise, effectively distancing itself from the negotiations.

JAC chairman Eduru Venkanna said the absence of officials and lack of response from authorities left workers with no option but to proceed with the strike.

"Despite repeated efforts and notices, there has been no meaningful response. The management is avoiding responsibility and pushing workers towards agitation," he said. JAC vice-chairman Thomas Reddy, co-convenor B Yadagiri participated in the meeting among other leaders.

32 Demands, Merger Tops Agenda

The JAC has put forward over 32 demands, with key issues including: