Telangana: RTC Strike Call From April 22, Unions Warn Of Statewide Transport Shutdown
TGSRTC services form the backbone of public transport in both urban and rural areas, and a prolonged strike could impact office-goers, students, and essential services.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 1:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: A major disruption to public transport looms in Telangana as employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) have announced an indefinite strike from April 22, warning that bus services across the state will be halted if their demands are not addressed.
The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TGSRTC employees declared that services will be stopped from midnight on April 21, with the strike commencing early on April 22. The announcement came after talks held at the RTC Crossroads office of the Labour Department failed to yield results.
On April 9, a meeting was convened between labour officials and JAC leaders, including the Twin Cities Joint Commissioner of Labour Sunitha Gopal Das. However, RTC management officials did not attend the discussions, drawing sharp criticism from union leaders.
According to the JAC, the management communicated via letter that 'employee issues fall under the government's jurisdiction' and not otherwise, effectively distancing itself from the negotiations.
JAC chairman Eduru Venkanna said the absence of officials and lack of response from authorities left workers with no option but to proceed with the strike.
"Despite repeated efforts and notices, there has been no meaningful response. The management is avoiding responsibility and pushing workers towards agitation," he said. JAC vice-chairman Thomas Reddy, co-convenor B Yadagiri participated in the meeting among other leaders.
32 Demands, Merger Tops Agenda
The JAC has put forward over 32 demands, with key issues including:
- Merger of RTC with the state government
- Salaries and allowances on par with government employees
- Implementation of pending Pay Revision Commissions (PRC)
- Payment of dues such as provident fund and cooperative society contributions
- Conducting elections for trade unions
- Job security for employees
JAC leaders said that, though they gave notice of the strike on March 13, there was no response from the government or the TGSRTC management.
Minister Calls For Restraint
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar appealed to employees to reconsider the strike, stating that the government is open to discussions and added that the demands are in line with promises made in the Congress election manifesto. He noted that a committee has already been formed to examine the RTC merger issue and assured that employee concerns are being addressed.
The minister also pointed out that pending Dearness Allowance (DA) has been released and that the Pay Revision Commission is under consideration. "The government is ready to discuss all issues except two pending matters," the minister said.
The government had agreed to constitute a three-member committee consisting of IAS officers to hold talks with the employees’ unions and address their demands. However, the JAC has demanded transparency, asking the government to disclose details of the committee and expedite decision-making.
If the strike goes ahead, it could severely disrupt daily life across Telangana. Over 6,000 buses are expected to go off the roads, potentially affecting more than 60 lakh passengers every day.
TGSRTC services form the backbone of public transport in both urban and rural areas, and a prolonged strike could impact office-goers, students, and essential services.
Despite the hardline stance, union leaders indicated they remain open to dialogue. ''If the government invites us for talks and takes concrete steps, we are ready to respond positively,'' JAC leaders said.
The RTC unions had earlier deferred a similar strike last year after the government assured action on their demands. However, with little visible progress since then, employee groups say patience has run out.