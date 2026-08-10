ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Project Manager Is First Runner-Up At Miss India Universe 2026

Khammam: Madineni Nikitha of Khammam district has made Telangana proud by securing the first runner-up position at the 'Miss India Universe 2026' beauty pageant held in Ireland.

Nikita, who has completed Master of Science (MS), works as a project manager at a construction firm there. Daughter of ward councillor from Vaira, Sunitha, and Madineni Durga Prasad, she said she is extremely happy with the achievement.

"In the competition, which was conducted in three rounds, questions were asked on a host of topics ranging from beauty, courage, and overcoming failures to achieve success," she said.