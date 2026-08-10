Telangana Project Manager Is First Runner-Up At Miss India Universe 2026
Madineni Nikitha, daughter of ward councillor, works as a project manager at a construction company in Ireland.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Khammam: Madineni Nikitha of Khammam district has made Telangana proud by securing the first runner-up position at the 'Miss India Universe 2026' beauty pageant held in Ireland.
Nikita, who has completed Master of Science (MS), works as a project manager at a construction firm there. Daughter of ward councillor from Vaira, Sunitha, and Madineni Durga Prasad, she said she is extremely happy with the achievement.
"In the competition, which was conducted in three rounds, questions were asked on a host of topics ranging from beauty, courage, and overcoming failures to achieve success," she said.
A special beauty pageant was organised in Dublin on August 8 for Indian women living in Ireland under Nammudi Ireland Event Organisation at the Scientology Community Centre. This organisation primarily focuses on community events and cultural shows. It has a large number of Indian and Malayali members, particularly from Kerala.
At the event, a total of 18 women were selected for the final competition. Among these participants, Anumol from Kerala emerged as the winner, Nikita bagged the first runner-up position and Rajarajeshwari from Warangal was the second runner-up.
The winner received a prize money of 1500 euros, the first runner-up got 1000 euros, and the second runner-up 750 euros.
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