Telangana Prisons Transform Into Reform Hubs With 32 Fuel Stations, Generating Rs 30 Crore Annually

Hyderabad: Prisons in Telangana are turning out to be centres of reform and productivity these days. With several innovative initiatives, prisons across the state are now becoming self-sustaining units that open up avenues of financial empowerment to inmates and help them reintegrate into society.

The Prisons Department, which began its petrol pump business in June 2013 in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation, has achieved remarkable success. What started with a single outlet at Chanchalguda has now expanded to 32 petrol pumps across Telangana, generating a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore so far.

At present, there are 26 Indian Oil, four Hindustan Petroleum, and two Bharat Petroleum fuel stations functioning under the supervision of the Prisons Department. The income generated from these ventures is being used to set up new initiatives, including furniture manufacturing units and honey production centres.

Initially established at Cherlapalli Central Prison, the furniture manufacturing centres have now expanded to Chanchalguda, Sangareddy, and Warangal prisons. These units produce steel shelves, school benches, and other furniture items that are being supplied to various government departments and institutions.