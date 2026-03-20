ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Presents Rs 3.24 Lakh Crore Budget Focusing On Overall Welfare And Growth

Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka presents the state budget in the Assembly. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday presented its annual budget for 2026-27, with a total outlay of Rs 3,24,234 crore, marking an increase of nearly Rs 20,000 crore over last year’s Rs 3.04 lakh crore budget.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka tabled the budget in the Legislative Assembly, while Uttam Kumar Reddy presented it in the Legislative Council.

The Finance Minister said the budget aims to ensure social and economic justice for every citizen and reflects governance in line with the ideals of Dr BR Ambedkar. Calling it a “charter of resolve”, he said the government is focused on fulfilling people’s aspirations through transparent and fact-based governance.

Budget Structure

Total Budget Outlay: Rs 3,24,234 crore

Revenue Expenditure: Rs 2,34,406 crore

Capital Expenditure: Rs 47,267 crore

Economic Snapshot

Telangana’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) stood at Rs 17,82,198 crore in 2025-26, with a growth rate of 10.7 per cent, higher than the national average of 8 per cent. Telangana contributes about 5 per cent to the national GDP.

The state’s per capita income reached Rs 4,18,931, growing at 10.2 per cent, nearly 1.9 times the national average.

The government has set an ambitious target to transform Telangana into a one trillion US dollar economy by 2034 and a 3 trillion US dollar economy by 2047, with sector-wise plans being prepared.

Key Highlights Of The Budget Speech

Insurance and Social Security

Life insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh for 1.15 crore families; Rs 4,000 crore allocated for the Indiramma Family Life Insurance Scheme, to be launched from June 2.

Education and Student Welfare

Announcement of the Mid-Day Meal Scheme for Intermediate students.

Healthcare and Employee Benefits

Cashless health security scheme for government employees and pensioners, along with digital health cards.

Skill Development Support

Monthly scholarship of Rs 2,000 for students studying in ITIs and ATCs.

Borrowings and Financial Planning

Proposal for new loans amounting to Rs 73,383 crore.

Agriculture and Energy Allocation

Rs 23,179 crore allocated to Agriculture, followed by Rs 21,285 crore for Energy.

Urban Development

Rs 17,907 crore allocated for Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

Food and Civil Supplies

Rs 7,366 crore for the Civil Supplies Department.

Animal Husbandry