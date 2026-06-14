ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Police To Receive National Award For Passport Verification Performance

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police has been selected for the Institutional Performance Award by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for its outstanding performance in passport application screening and police verification during 2025-26, officials said.

The award will be presented to Director General of Police (DGP) C.V. Anand by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during the Passport Seva Divas and Passport Officers’ Conference scheduled to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhavan on June 18-19.

According to officials, the recognition follows Telangana Police’s efforts to significantly reduce the time taken for passport verification through digitisation and technology-driven reforms.

Police verification, which once took several months to complete, now takes an average of three days in urban areas and around five days across the state. The transformation began in 2015 when C.V. Anand, then Commissioner of Cyberabad, introduced handheld digital devices for field verification personnel, enabling end-to-end digital processing of applications.