Telangana Police To Receive National Award For Passport Verification Performance
The Ministry of External Affairs has selected Telangana Police for the Institutional Performance Award for its efficient passport verification and screening process during 2025-26.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Police has been selected for the Institutional Performance Award by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for its outstanding performance in passport application screening and police verification during 2025-26, officials said.
The award will be presented to Director General of Police (DGP) C.V. Anand by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during the Passport Seva Divas and Passport Officers’ Conference scheduled to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhavan on June 18-19.
According to officials, the recognition follows Telangana Police’s efforts to significantly reduce the time taken for passport verification through digitisation and technology-driven reforms.
Police verification, which once took several months to complete, now takes an average of three days in urban areas and around five days across the state. The transformation began in 2015 when C.V. Anand, then Commissioner of Cyberabad, introduced handheld digital devices for field verification personnel, enabling end-to-end digital processing of applications.
Officials said the Telangana model later influenced efforts to streamline passport verification timelines across the country. Currently, verification is generally completed within 10 to 14 days nationwide, with metro cities averaging five to seven days and rural areas around 21 days.
During 2025-26, Telangana received approximately 7.87 lakh passport applications, of which police verification was completed for around 7.73 lakh cases.
DGP C.V. Anand said the award reflects the service commitment and professional competence of the Telangana Police. "The prestige of the Telangana Police Department will further increase through this award. It will serve as an inspiration to provide even better services to the people in the future," the DGP said.
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