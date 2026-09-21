Telangana Police To Launch ‘TG e-Ticket’ App To Track Stolen Vehicles
Telangana Police said the 'TG e-Ticket' app can use a database and officer tablets to recover stolen vehicles during the investigation.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Police is launching a new mobile application called ‘TG e-Ticket’ to track down stolen vehicles and check interstate theft gangs. The first-of-its-kind initiative aims to provide swift relief to distressed vehicle owners, particularly middle-class families, who often struggle financially after losing a vehicle.
Official records revealed that Telangana registers between 7,000 and 8,000 vehicle theft cases annually, and nearly 90 per cent of those cases involve two-wheelers, which are allegedly frequently targeted by interstate gangs for quick resale. The ‘TG e-Ticket’ app is designed to identify and intercept these vehicles before suspects can transport them across district or state borders, as per officials.
Referring to the process, they said a vehicle owner must file a First Information Report (FIR) immediately after a theft occurs to use the tracking system. “Once police register the case, the vehicle’s specific details will be uploaded into a centralised stolen vehicle database,” officials added.
Once the application is installed on phones or tablets issued to traffic and law-and-order personnel, they can use them to verify and cross-check vehicles.
"When officers will photograph a vehicle during routine checks, the system cross-references the data and instantly generates an alert if the vehicle matches a stolen report. The tablet display will then provide critical information, including the date of disappearance and the jurisdiction where the initial case was filed," the officials explained.
Following an alert, officers can notify the appropriate police station to take possession of the vehicle. The recovered property will then be returned to its rightful owner through standard court procedures.
Officials further said that the department initially tested the application on a trial basis with patrol teams in Hyderabad. During the pilot phase, police successfully identified and recovered more than 90 stolen vehicles using the technology.
Also Read