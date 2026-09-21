ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Police To Launch ‘TG e-Ticket’ App To Track Stolen Vehicles

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police is launching a new mobile application called ‘TG e-Ticket’ to track down stolen vehicles and check interstate theft gangs. The first-of-its-kind initiative aims to provide swift relief to distressed vehicle owners, particularly middle-class families, who often struggle financially after losing a vehicle.

Official records revealed that Telangana registers between 7,000 and 8,000 vehicle theft cases annually, and nearly 90 per cent of those cases involve two-wheelers, which are allegedly frequently targeted by interstate gangs for quick resale. The ‘TG e-Ticket’ app is designed to identify and intercept these vehicles before suspects can transport them across district or state borders, as per officials.

Referring to the process, they said a vehicle owner must file a First Information Report (FIR) immediately after a theft occurs to use the tracking system. “Once police register the case, the vehicle’s specific details will be uploaded into a centralised stolen vehicle database,” officials added.

Once the application is installed on phones or tablets issued to traffic and law-and-order personnel, they can use them to verify and cross-check vehicles.