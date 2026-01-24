Telangana Police SIT Grills KTR For Seven And A Half Hours In Phone Tapping Case
Published : January 24, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) interrogated Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) for over seven and a half hours on Friday in connection with the illegal phone tapping case. KTR arrived at the SIT office in Jubilee Hills police station around 11 am and left at 6:30 pm.
Sources indicate the questioning centered on KTR's role as BRS working president, probing donations received by the party. Investigators linked the surveillance to these funds, suggesting that the phones of businessmen who bought electoral bonds for BRS were tapped.
Sources said the SIT presented a list of these numbers to KTR and grilled him on complaints from donors alleging threats via phone tapping. KTR denied the claims, insisting donations were voluntary.
The interrogation also covered former Telangana state Intelligence Bureau Chief Prabhakar Rao's role in the case, accused of benefiting BRS through surveillance. Sources said that KTR questioned the SIT why he was targeted instead of senior officials if irregularities existed.
Further, during the interrogation, it is learnt that KTR raised concerns over media leaks alleging his ties to film stars, calling them false and distressing.
In a related development, the SIT questioned former Hyderabad Task Force Deputy Commissioner of Police Radhakishan Rao, another accused in the case, in a face-to-face confrontation with a witness in another room.
Hyderabad Police Commissioner and SIT chief V C Sajjanar issued a statement emphasising the probe into illegal surveillance of thousands, including politicians, businessmen, journalists, and judges, under a Panjagutta police case.
"We questioned KTR at length and are cross-verifying his statements with evidence," Sajjanar said.
Sajjanar also sent a notice to BRS leader and retired IPS officer R S Praveen Kumar, asking him to furnish within two days, details of seven criminal cases purportedly registered against him. The move comes after Praveen Kumar, earlier in the day, told reporters that there are several criminal cases registered against Sajjanar.
