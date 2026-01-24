ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Police SIT Grills KTR For Seven And A Half Hours In Phone Tapping Case

BRS working president KT Rama Rao arrives to address the media after he appears for questioning before the Special Investigation Team related to phone tapping case, in Hyderabad on Friday. ( ANI )

Hyderabad: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) interrogated Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) for over seven and a half hours on Friday in connection with the illegal phone tapping case. KTR arrived at the SIT office in Jubilee Hills police station around 11 am and left at 6:30 pm.

Sources indicate the questioning centered on KTR's role as BRS working president, probing donations received by the party. Investigators linked the surveillance to these funds, suggesting that the phones of businessmen who bought electoral bonds for BRS were tapped.

Sources said the SIT presented a list of these numbers to KTR and grilled him on complaints from donors alleging threats via phone tapping. KTR denied the claims, insisting donations were voluntary.

The interrogation also covered former Telangana state Intelligence Bureau Chief Prabhakar Rao's role in the case, accused of benefiting BRS through surveillance. Sources said that KTR questioned the SIT why he was targeted instead of senior officials if irregularities existed.

Further, during the interrogation, it is learnt that KTR raised concerns over media leaks alleging his ties to film stars, calling them false and distressing.