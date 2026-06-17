ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Police Probe Uncovers Nationwide Hydroponic Cannabis Smuggling Network Linked To Thailand

Hyderabad: Massive profit margins of up to Rs 1 crore per kilogram have led drug syndicates to expand their operations across India by recruiting financially vulnerable individuals as "mules" to transport narcotics from Thailand, according to findings of a Telangana Police investigation.

Officials said hydroponic cannabis, which costs around Rs 3 lakh per kilogram in Thailand, can fetch between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 1 crore in India.

A nearly two-month investigation by the Telangana Eagle Force uncovered an alleged smuggling network operated by Mumbai-based Hemang Pramod Keluskar, which allegedly used a nationwide network of carriers to transport hydroponic cannabis from Thailand.

According to officials, the gang arranged tourist visas, flight tickets, and hotel accommodation for selected carriers to travel to Bangkok and Pattaya. After collecting hydroponic cannabis in Thailand, the mules were instructed to transport it back to India and hand it over to gang members. Upon successful delivery, each carrier reportedly received a commission ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000.

Officials revealed that so far, authorities have identified around 400 trips made by members of the network. One alleged mule from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, is said to have travelled to Thailand 147 times.

The police officials further stated that 14 mules linked to the syndicate have been identified in Hyderabad, with 10 already arrested. According to investigators, the gang operated on a simple model: if the smuggling succeeded, it earned nearly Rs 1 crore per kilogram, while the mules bore the legal consequences if caught.

To evade Customs inspections, the gang allegedly packed the hydroponic cannabis in specially designed vacuum-sealed packets to suppress its strong odour. The packets were then hidden inside everyday items such as water geysers, insulated water bottles, food containers, and chocolate packets, making detection more difficult during baggage screening.