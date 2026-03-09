ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Police Intensify Search For Elusive Maoist Leader Ganapathi

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police are facing a major challenge in tracing veteran Maoist leader Muppalla Lakshmana Rao, popularly known as Ganapathi. His whereabouts remain unknown despite intensified anti-Naxal operations in recent years. Security agencies are continuing efforts to locate the former top commander of the Maoist movement as both the Centre and the state government push for his arrest or surrender. The ongoing effort has informally come to be known as 'Operation Ganapathi.'

The issue was recently discussed at a high-level meeting in New Delhi, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. According to officials, Shah reportedly told the Telangana Police that Ganapathi’s surrender was a major responsibility. The matter has also drawn attention from Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who recently appealed to Maoists to lay down arms during a large surrender programme.

Security agencies believe that locating Ganapathi could deal a decisive blow to the Maoist movement. As the former general secretary of the Maoist party's central committee, Ganapathi led the movement for more than four decades and played a crucial role in expanding left-wing extremism across several states. Investigators say that under his leadership, Maoist activities spread to nearly a dozen states at their peak.

However, the situation has changed in recent years. Continuous anti-Naxal operations, including major security campaigns conducted by central forces and state police, have weakened the organisation. Several top Maoist leaders have been killed in encounters, while hundreds of cadres have surrendered. Officials say the Maoist presence has now shrunk, and their influence is reportedly confined to a limited number of police station areas in remote forest regions.