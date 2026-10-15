ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Police Arrest Drug Trafficker Preetish Borkar In Goa

Hyderabad: The Telangana police have arrested Preetish Narayan Borkar, an accused in a high-profile drug case reported in Hyderabad in 2022, during a special operation in Goa. Borkar (36) allegedly resumed drug trafficking after his release from prison and was supplying drugs to nearly 1,000 people across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, according to police.

The Telangana Police’s specialised Eagle Force tracked Borkar to Goa following intelligence inputs and an investigation into two recent drug-related cases registered at the Miyapur and Allapur police stations.

A special team kept watch on him for several days before taking him into custody on October 12. He is being brought to Telangana on a Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant.

Borkar, also known as Babu and Kali, is a resident of Anjuna in Goa. His alleged involvement in drug trafficking dates back to 2014, when the Goa Police first arrested him after uncovering his activities. According to the investigation, he entered the trade after observing the lifestyle and earnings of a close relative, Sadanand, described as a drug trafficker based in Goa. Borkar allegedly sources drugs from the same suppliers and sold them through his own network.

After his release, Borkar allegedly continued his operations through courier services to conceal his identity. His activities later expanded beyond Goa to Hyderabad, where he reportedly supplied drugs to around 600 people.

In 2022, the Osmania University police arrested Borkar for allegedly selling Ecstasy pills, LSD blots and MDMA. Two cases were registered against him at the Ramgopalpet and Lalaguda police stations. The investigation also led police to Edwin Nunes, who was allegedly involved in running the drug network.