Telangana Plans New Land Pooling Projects Along ORR To Boost Revenue
Authorities intend to acquire at least 50 acres for projects within the inner ORR zone and more than 100 acres in areas outside the ORR.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government is planning to expand its land pooling and land monetisation initiatives to generate additional revenue by developing large tracts of land around the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits and the Outer Ring Road (ORR).
After the higher-than-expected revenue from the Uppal Bhagayat, Budvel and Mokila land pooling projects, the government has decided to roll out similar projects in other strategic locations.
A Cabinet sub-committee headed by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka recently approved the expansion of the land pooling and monetisation policy to new areas. Officials have been directed to identify suitable government and private lands near ORR junctions for development so that the state’s revenue can be increased.
Officials are currently preparing a detailed inventory of government-owned land across the region. Under the proposed model, privately owned agricultural land will also be brought under land pooling. After infrastructure development, landowners will receive 60 per cent of the developed land, equivalent to 1,741 square yards for every acre contributed, while the remaining 40 per cent will be retained by HMDA for monetisation.
As part of the plan, authorities intend to acquire at least 50 acres for projects within the inner ORR zone and more than 100 acres in areas outside the ORR.
The government is also identifying various categories of government land, including assigned, inam and lavani lands. Rather than targeting cultivated farmland, officials are focusing on unused or abandoned land parcels. Landowners holding patta land adjacent to government land are also being approached to encourage participation in the pooling scheme. The land pooling programme is expected to be implemented in districts surrounding the ORR.
The Cabinet sub-committee has already instructed district collectors to compile detailed information on assigned lands. Preliminary assessments show that around 4,000 acres of high-value land across Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts could be developed under the initiative.
The government is also planning to launch three new land development projects along the ORR. Officials estimate that nearly 11,000 acres are available for development in areas including Choutuppal, Kandukur, Shankarpalli and nearby locations.
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