ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Plans New Land Pooling Projects Along ORR To Boost Revenue

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is planning to expand its land pooling and land monetisation initiatives to generate additional revenue by developing large tracts of land around the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits and the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

After the higher-than-expected revenue from the Uppal Bhagayat, Budvel and Mokila land pooling projects, the government has decided to roll out similar projects in other strategic locations.

A Cabinet sub-committee headed by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka recently approved the expansion of the land pooling and monetisation policy to new areas. Officials have been directed to identify suitable government and private lands near ORR junctions for development so that the state’s revenue can be increased.

Officials are currently preparing a detailed inventory of government-owned land across the region. Under the proposed model, privately owned agricultural land will also be brought under land pooling. After infrastructure development, landowners will receive 60 per cent of the developed land, equivalent to 1,741 square yards for every acre contributed, while the remaining 40 per cent will be retained by HMDA for monetisation.