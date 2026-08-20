ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Plans Global Push To Boost Buddhist Tourism

Hyderabad: The Telangana Tourism Department is working to give a major boost to Buddhist tourism in the state by developing its historic Buddhist sites with international cooperation.

Several heritage sites in and around Telangana have centuries-old connections with Buddhism and have attracted growing interest from Southeast Asian countries. The Telangana government is now looking to leverage these historical links to position Telangana as a major destination for Buddhist pilgrims from across the world.

Buddha Vanam at Nagarjuna Sagar is recognised as one of Asia's largest Buddhist theme parks. The site features stupas, a meditation hall and replicas of the Mahastupa.

Telangana has had a spiritual connection with Sri Lanka since the time of Buddhist philosopher Acharya Nagarjuna. In view of this historical association, the Sri Lankan government and Buddhist communities have shown interest in Buddha Vanam.

Sri Lanka has gifted a replica of the famous 27-foot Aukana Buddha statue and a Dharma bell to Buddha Vanam. The Sri Lankan government is also supporting the construction of a Sinhala Vihara at the site.

Recent excavations at Phanigiri in Suryapet district have uncovered rare architectural remains, limestone sculptures and evidence linked to ancient Buddhist practices.

Dhulikatta near Peddapalli, meanwhile, is home to an ancient Buddhist stupa dating back to the Satavahana period. Stone stupas and the remains of Buddhist monasteries at Nelakondapalli in Khammam district and Kondapur in Sangareddy district are also drawing the attention of tourists and heritage enthusiasts.

The Telangana Tourism Department plans to use the growing international interest to establish the state as an important hub for Theravada Buddhist pilgrims from Southeast Asia.