ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Phone Tapping: SIT Rejects KCR’s Request, Asks To Appear For Questioning At Hyderabad Residence On Sunday

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team investigating the illegal phone tapping case on Saturday rejected requests by the former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to interrogate him at his residence in Erravalli.

The SIT instructed the founding leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi to be available for questioning at his residence in Nandinagar, Hyderabad, on Sunday at 3 PM. Accordingly, a copy of the notice was delivered at his Nandinagar residence at around 9:30 PM on Friday.

The investigation team had issued a notice on Thursday asking KCR to appear for questioning on Friday to provide information necessary for the investigation. Citing age-related concerns, KCR responded to the notice, requesting the SIT to come to his residence for interrogation, quoting provisions of Section 160 of the CrPC.

He also stated that he was busy with the municipal election nominations and requested that the interrogation be held on another date. The SIT held a special meeting on Friday to discuss KCR's response. After taking legal advice, the SIT responded to the letter sent by KCR rejecting his request.

They made it clear that he must attend the interrogation this time without fail. A copy of the notice was delivered at his Nandinagar residence. When the SIT officials arrived, no one was available at the residence, so they initially pasted the notice on the house wall. After some time, when the staff became available, they handed over a copy to them