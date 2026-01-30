Telangana Phone-Tapping Case: KCR Requests SIT For New Date
Responding to the SIT notice, KCR said he will fully cooperate with the investigations.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: BRS chief and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has requested the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a new date in connection with questioning in the phone-tapping case.
He has written to SIT requesting that the questioning be conducted at his residence in Erravalli in Markook mandal of Siddipet district. "I will fully cooperate with the investigation," KCR said.
The former CM said no specific jurisdiction is defined for questioning a person under provisions of Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and requested that any future notices be sent to his Erravalli address. He clarified that as a former CM, Leader of the Opposition, and a citizen of the country, he will fully cooperate with the investigation.
The SIT has expressed its willingness to grant the request and may issue a second notice on Friday. Sources said SIT will decide on KCR's request to question him at his residence after obtaining legal advice.
Earlier, SIT summoned him for questioning at 3 pm today. KCR immediately responded, saying he is preoccupied with the municipal elections with Friday being the last date for filing nominations.
In its notice issued under Section 160 of CrPC, SIT asked KCR to appear for questioning in the case registered at Panjagutta police station on March 10, 2024 regarding the phone-tapping case. The investigating officer, P Venkatagiri, instructed KCR to appear for questioning at 3 pm on Friday. Since he is over 65 years old, officials stated that he is not required to compulsorily come to the police station and suggested that he could voluntarily appear for questioning at the Jubilee Hills police station or at any other location within the jurisdiction of the Hyderabad City Commissionerate. They clarified that the investigation team would go to that location and conduct the questioning.
A copy of the notice was taken by an SIT officer to KCR's residence in Nandinagar in Banjara Hills in the afternoon. As he was not available there, it was handed over to a staff at the house.
It has been learnt that the SIT has prepared a questionnaire for KCR. It appears that they will question the former CM based on the note file related to the reappointment of the main accused, Prabhakar Rao. The SIT believes that the conspiracy to orchestrate illegal phone-tapping began with this reappointment, and the unprecedented appointment of a retired officer as OSD to the Intelligence department, which was unlike anything seen in the history of the undivided state.
The SIT believes that by determining who benefited from this, it can bring the case to a logical conclusion. The SIT has already recorded the statements of KCR's former OSD Rajasekhar Reddy, as well as the then Chief Secretary, DGP, Intelligence Chief, and other senior officials. Prabhakar Rao was primarily questioned about why it was necessary to illegally surveil the phones of hundreds of people who had no connection to Maoists.
Despite several rounds of questioning, Prabhakar Rao initially did not provide satisfactory answers but SIT managed to extract crucial information during two weeks of custodial interrogation last month. Former MP Santosh Rao had also appeared for questioning recently. KCR is likely to be questioned based on all this information.
The investigation, which initially began with the destruction of evidence at the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB), later shifted towards the illegal phone-tapping angle. In this process, the arrests of police officers, beginning with Praneeth Rao, extended to Radhakishan Rao, Bhujanga Rao, and Tirupatanna. At the time the case was registered, former SIB COO Prabhakar Rao and news channel owner Shravan Rao went to the US amidst dramatic developments. Consequently, the investigation did not progress much at that time. After their return, the pace of the investigation increased.
It was only after SIT got crucial information from Prabhakar Rao that the probe gained momentum. On January 20, the SIT questioned Harish Rao, on January 23, KTR, and on January 27, Santosh Rao, and recorded their statements.
