Telangana Phone-Tapping Case: KCR Requests SIT For New Date

Hyderabad: BRS chief and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has requested the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a new date in connection with questioning in the phone-tapping case.

He has written to SIT requesting that the questioning be conducted at his residence in Erravalli in Markook mandal of Siddipet district. "I will fully cooperate with the investigation," KCR said.

The former CM said no specific jurisdiction is defined for questioning a person under provisions of Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and requested that any future notices be sent to his Erravalli address. He clarified that as a former CM, Leader of the Opposition, and a citizen of the country, he will fully cooperate with the investigation.

The SIT has expressed its willingness to grant the request and may issue a second notice on Friday. Sources said SIT will decide on KCR's request to question him at his residence after obtaining legal advice.

Earlier, SIT summoned him for questioning at 3 pm today. KCR immediately responded, saying he is preoccupied with the municipal elections with Friday being the last date for filing nominations.

In its notice issued under Section 160 of CrPC, SIT asked KCR to appear for questioning in the case registered at Panjagutta police station on March 10, 2024 regarding the phone-tapping case. The investigating officer, P Venkatagiri, instructed KCR to appear for questioning at 3 pm on Friday. Since he is over 65 years old, officials stated that he is not required to compulsorily come to the police station and suggested that he could voluntarily appear for questioning at the Jubilee Hills police station or at any other location within the jurisdiction of the Hyderabad City Commissionerate. They clarified that the investigation team would go to that location and conduct the questioning.