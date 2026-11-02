ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Phone-Tapping Case Against Harish Rao Transferred From Hyderabad To Siddipet

Siddipet: The phone-tapping case registered against former Telangana minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao at the Panjagutta Police Station in Hyderabad has been transferred to the Siddipet Town-I Police Station.

Town-I Circle Inspector Mahender said the case was re-registered on Saturday, with details emerging on Sunday. The transfer was made on the grounds that the alleged phone-tapping took place in Siddipet.

The complaint was filed by Chakradhar Goud, who contested the 2023 Assembly elections from Siddipet as a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate. On January 1, 2024, he approached the Panjagutta police, alleging that his phone and that of his wife had been tapped.

According to the Circle Inspector, the re-registered FIR names Harish Rao as Accused No. 1 (A1) and former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Radha Kishan Rao as Accused No. 2 (A2), besides other accused.

BRS Leader Alleges Political Vendetta

Reacting to the transfer and re-registration of the case, Harish Rao, a senior Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader, accused the ruling Congress-led government of political vendetta. He alleged that the action was retaliation for his criticism of the administration, including his allegations of government land grabs and irregularities, and his demand for the implementation of the six guarantees promised by the ruling party.