Telangana: Phone-Tapping Case Against Harish Rao Transferred From Hyderabad To Siddipet
The complaint was filed by Chakradhar Goud, a BSP candidate in 2023 Assembly elections from Siddipet, who said his and his wife's phones were tapped.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
Siddipet: The phone-tapping case registered against former Telangana minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao at the Panjagutta Police Station in Hyderabad has been transferred to the Siddipet Town-I Police Station.
Town-I Circle Inspector Mahender said the case was re-registered on Saturday, with details emerging on Sunday. The transfer was made on the grounds that the alleged phone-tapping took place in Siddipet.
The complaint was filed by Chakradhar Goud, who contested the 2023 Assembly elections from Siddipet as a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate. On January 1, 2024, he approached the Panjagutta police, alleging that his phone and that of his wife had been tapped.
According to the Circle Inspector, the re-registered FIR names Harish Rao as Accused No. 1 (A1) and former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Radha Kishan Rao as Accused No. 2 (A2), besides other accused.
BRS Leader Alleges Political Vendetta
Reacting to the transfer and re-registration of the case, Harish Rao, a senior Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader, accused the ruling Congress-led government of political vendetta. He alleged that the action was retaliation for his criticism of the administration, including his allegations of government land grabs and irregularities, and his demand for the implementation of the six guarantees promised by the ruling party.
The former minister claimed that the original phone-tapping case had already been quashed by the Telangana High Court and subsequently dismissed by the Supreme Court. He questioned the decision to transfer the complaint from Hyderabad to Siddipet and register a fresh FIR after a gap of around 18 months, describing it as an unprecedented instance of political interference in the criminal justice system.
Harish Rao further alleged that the police had invoked provisions that were either inapplicable or irrelevant in the original case and that the fresh registration reflected the government's administrative and moral failure.
The BRS leader maintained that the move would not deter him from questioning the government and said he would continue to fight for the implementation of the promises made to the people.
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