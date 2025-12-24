ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Phone Tapping: Bandi Sanjay Welcomes SIT's Decision To Summon KCR, KTR

Calling for a thorough investigation into all allegations, Kumar expressed doubt about the state government taking the probe in the correct direction. "Will they merely issue notices and wash their hands of it? Or will they conduct a full-fledged inquiry to identify the culprits? That remains in doubt. Because while all the episodes of the TV serials that began airing at the time of the phone tapping case have concluded, the phone tapping case itself is still dragging on," he posted.

The MoS further said there were allegations that the SIB was misused to blackmail and extort money from contractors and leaders.

Taking to his X handle, Kumar said, "I welcome the SIT's decision to issue notices to BRS chief KCR and BRS working president KTR in the phone tapping case. Not only did they order the tapping of the phones of many leaders including myself, but they also sowed discord in numerous families, and ultimately went so far as to tap the phones of daughters-in-law and sons-in-law, thereby corrupting the esteemed Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) system".

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar has welcomed the reported decision of the newly-formed Special Investigation Team to summon former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and BRS working president KT Rama Rao in the phone-tapping case.

There a pressing need to expose the conspiracies of those behind the phone tapping and officials should be given full freedom to conduct the investigation, the MoS added.

The SIT is also likely issue notice to former state minister T Harish Rao, who along with the former CM, are likely to be questioned as the SIT believes it is necessary to do so in order to reach a logical conclusion in the investigation of this case.

According to reliable sources, despite extensive questioning of the main accused, retired IPS officer and former SIB chief Prabhakar Rao, he is evading answering why the illegal phone tapping was carried out. He has claimed that the phone tapping orders were issued as per instructions of higher officials. However, the higher officials have given statements to the SIT, denying having issued any such order.

Similarly, members of the review committee, who were supposed to conduct frequent reviews, have also questioned the legitimacy of the phone numbers tapped by the SIB. They told the investigating officers that every time they conducted a review, Prabhakar Rao would bring a list of approximately 4,000-5,000 phone numbers, and that they did not have any mechanism to verify whether the numbers belonged to individuals involved in monitoring Maoist movements or not. They stated they believed Prabhakar Rao's statements, given the reputation of the SIB.

The SIT has criticised Prabhakar Rao for failing to provide proper answers to questions regarding why the phone numbers of judges, journalists, and political leaders were tapped under the guise of Maoists.

The SIT is primarily focusing on why Prabhakar Rao felt the need to put phones of individuals who had no connection to Maoists, under surveillance. They believe that by determining who benefited from this, they can bring the case to a logical conclusion.