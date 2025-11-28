Telangana Panchayat Polls Phase 1 Begins: 5,063 Nominations Filed on Day 1
The first phase of panchayat elections saw over 5,000 nominations filed on day 1. Candidates faced difficulties opening bank accounts needed for election expense verification.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 4:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Election Commission issued a notification on Thursday for the first phase of gram panchayat elections in the state. In this phase, elections will take place for 4,236 sarpanch posts and 37,440 ward member positions.
The Model Code of Conduct came into effect on Thursday and will remain in force until the entire election process concludes.
To ensure compliance with the code, the state government established a screening committee chaired by the chief secretary. Members include secretaries from government departments, including the General Administration Department and the Panchayat Raj Department.
On the first day of nominations, 5,063 were filed: 3,242 for Sarpanch posts and 1,821 for ward posts.
Candidates are required by rules to open new bank accounts for election expense verification. To fulfil this, all have approached banks, but officials require a PAN card to open these accounts.
Although the Election Commission has also provided the option to open accounts at post offices, many villages lack them. On the other hand, the deadline for nominations is only the 29th of this month.
Although caste verification documents are required for nominations, the Election Commission has recognised that obtaining new ones is not possible. Therefore, candidates can now submit self-certification for their caste.
Due to petitions filed in court over the Panchayat elections, a legal department has been set up within the Directorate of Panchayat Raj. On Thursday, Director Srujana appointed three superintendent-level officers to this department.
“This department will work to ensure that petitions do not hamper the nomination process of sarpanches and ward members. Collectors, election officers, and DPOs of all districts should report the details and suggestions related to the election cases under their jurisdiction to the Additional Advocate General and the Government Advocate within 24 hours. A special officer should be appointed in the districts to monitor these cases,” she advised the collectors.
The State Election Commission announced the development of a mobile application called Te-poll, available on the Play Store for citizens to download voter slips. This app can be installed to upload complaints and track their resolution progress.
