Telangana Panchayat Polls Phase 1 Begins: 5,063 Nominations Filed on Day 1

Hyderabad: The Telangana Election Commission issued a notification on Thursday for the first phase of gram panchayat elections in the state. In this phase, elections will take place for 4,236 sarpanch posts and 37,440 ward member positions.

The Model Code of Conduct came into effect on Thursday and will remain in force until the entire election process concludes.

To ensure compliance with the code, the state government established a screening committee chaired by the chief secretary. Members include secretaries from government departments, including the General Administration Department and the Panchayat Raj Department.

On the first day of nominations, 5,063 were filed: 3,242 for Sarpanch posts and 1,821 for ward posts.