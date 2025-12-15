ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Panchayat Polls: Congress-Backed Candidates Secure Most Sarpanch Seats In Second Phase

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress party showed an impressive performance in the second phase of Gram Panchayat elections in Telangana, winning more than half of the total 4,333 seats. Except for Siddipet, Kumuram Bheem, Jangaon, and Nirmal districts, Congress showed dominance in the majority of seats in the remaining districts.

According to officials, the Congress party had won 2,297 seats (51.9 per cent), including unanimous victories, as of 12:30 AM. The main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) stood second with 1,191 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came distant third with 257 seats. Independents and others won 619 seats.

In the first phase, Congress-backed candidates won in 2,425 places, Bharat Rashtra Samithi in 1,168, BJP in 189, and others in 448 places.

Villages turn out to vote

Despite the biting cold, voters showed immense enthusiasm as they lined up from the morning. About 85.86 per cent of the villagers cast their votes, which is nearly 2 per cent higher than the polling percentage (84.28 per cent) recorded in the first phase held on the 11th of this month.

People heading to polling stations (ETV Bharat)

The polling percentage increased because Sunday was a holiday. ​​In the second phase, notifications were issued for the elections of 4,333 village panchayat sarpanches and 38,350 ward members. Of these, 415 village sarpanch and 8,307 ward positions were elected unanimously.

No nominations were filed in one village each in Mancherial and Warangal districts, three villages in Nalgonda district, and 108 wards. Elections were suspended in two other villages and 18 wards.