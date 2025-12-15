Telangana Panchayat Polls: Congress-Backed Candidates Secure Most Sarpanch Seats In Second Phase
Congress dominates the Telangana Gram Panchayat elections, winning over half the seats with widespread support across 27 districts.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 11:16 AM IST
Hyderabad: The ruling Congress party showed an impressive performance in the second phase of Gram Panchayat elections in Telangana, winning more than half of the total 4,333 seats. Except for Siddipet, Kumuram Bheem, Jangaon, and Nirmal districts, Congress showed dominance in the majority of seats in the remaining districts.
According to officials, the Congress party had won 2,297 seats (51.9 per cent), including unanimous victories, as of 12:30 AM. The main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) stood second with 1,191 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came distant third with 257 seats. Independents and others won 619 seats.
In the first phase, Congress-backed candidates won in 2,425 places, Bharat Rashtra Samithi in 1,168, BJP in 189, and others in 448 places.
Villages turn out to vote
Despite the biting cold, voters showed immense enthusiasm as they lined up from the morning. About 85.86 per cent of the villagers cast their votes, which is nearly 2 per cent higher than the polling percentage (84.28 per cent) recorded in the first phase held on the 11th of this month.
The polling percentage increased because Sunday was a holiday. In the second phase, notifications were issued for the elections of 4,333 village panchayat sarpanches and 38,350 ward members. Of these, 415 village sarpanch and 8,307 ward positions were elected unanimously.
No nominations were filed in one village each in Mancherial and Warangal districts, three villages in Nalgonda district, and 108 wards. Elections were suspended in two other villages and 18 wards.
On Sunday, elections were held for 3,911 village panchayat sarpanches and 29,917 ward members in 193 mandals. 12,782 candidates contested for the sarpanch positions and 71,071 for the ward member positions. Similar to the first phase, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district recorded the highest polling percentage at 91.72 per cent
Nizamabad recorded the lowest turnout at 76.71 per cent, with polling exceeding 80 per cent in 29 districts. Out of a total of 54,40,339 voters, 46,70,972 cast their votes, with women voters being in the majority.
Of the total 27,82,494 female voters, 23,93,010 voted; of the 26,57,702 male voters, 22,77,902 voted; and 60 out of 143 others cast their votes. Except for a few isolated incidents, voting proceeded peacefully across the state. MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and other public representatives exercised their right to vote.
Officials monitored the election process through webcasting. Polling concluded at 1 PM, and the counting of votes began at 2 PM. Due to the close contest, the counting was tense in many places.
In several areas, many candidates won with very narrow margins of just one or two votes and on Sunday night, after the announcement of the results for sarpanches and ward members in the second phase of elections, officials conducted the elections for deputy sarpanches. Ward members were convened to elect the deputy sarpanches.
Congress's dominance in 27 districts
The Congress party also secured a majority of seats in Nalgonda, Khammam, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Suryapet, Nizamabad, Warangal, Adilabad, Bhadradri, Mulugu, Medak, Yadadri, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Gadwal, Bhupalpally, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Mahabubabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy, Rangareddy, Hanumakonda, and Karimnagar districts.
The BRS supporters were ahead in Siddipet, Kumuram Bheem, and Jangaon districts, while BJP supporters secured a majority of seats in Nirmal district and came in second after Congress in Adilabad.
