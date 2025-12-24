ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Panchayat Polls: 86% Winners From Reserved Category; Youth Sarpanches Dominate

Hyderabad: In the recently held Gram Panchayat elections in Telangana, 86.4% of the winners were from SC, ST and Backward Class (BC), while 13.6% were from the unreserved category, revealed the State Election Commission (SEC).

Of the 12,702 winners, 4,946 or 38.9% belonged to BC, 3,726 or 29.3% to ST, and 2,308 or 18.2% to SC communities, while 1,722 (13.6%) were from the General category. The majority of the winners are youth, and 50.3% are men and 49.7% are women of the total elected representatives. Women won 166 seats more than the number reserved for them, said the SEC.

Of the 12,728 panchayats in the state, polling was held for 11,497 seats. Of them, 1,205 seats were won unopposed, no nominations were filed in 21 places, and the court imposed a stay on elections in five places. Of the 85.30% polling, no repolling was required in any booths. The average majority across the state was 112 votes, while in 288 places, candidates won by a margin of less than five votes, the SEC added.

In more than 4,500 panchayats, candidates won by a margin of less than 100 votes. The average number of invalid votes was 22%, higher than the winning margin, which influenced the outcomes in many constituencies. Karimnagar district ranked first in completing the election process quickly, the poll body stated.