Telangana Panchayat Elections: 81,020 Candidates In First Phase; Second-Phase Nominations Touch 28,278

Hyderabad: A total of 81,020 candidates have entered the fray for Sarpanch and ward member posts in the first phase of panchayat elections scheduled for December 11 of this month in Telangana. Polling will take place in 4,236 villages, while 395 Sarpanch seats have already been decided unanimously.

Of those who filed nominations for Sarpanch posts, 8,095 candidates withdrew, and five villages received no nominations. In the remaining 3,836 villages, 13,127 candidates are contesting for Sarpanch seats. Nominations were not filed in 149 wards, and 9,331 wards saw unanimous elections. Among ward member aspirants, 9,626 candidates withdrew, leaving 67,893 candidates in the fray.

Among the villages without Sarpanch nominations, three are in Mancherial, and Asifabad and Nirmal have one each. The highest number of wards without nominations is in Asifabad (41) and Mancherial (34).

For the second phase of polling on December 14, a total of 28,278 nominations have been filed for 4,332 sarpanch posts. A total of 93,595 nominations have been submitted for 38,342 ward seats. The last date for the withdrawal of nominations for the second phase of the elections is December 6. The polling will be held on December 14, and the results will be announced on the same day.