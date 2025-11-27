ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Panchayat Election 2025: Notice Issued For Phase 1, Nominations Accepted Till November 29

Hyderabad: The campaigning for the upcoming panchayat elections is starting in Telangana villages from today.

In the first phase, elections will be held for 4,236 sarpanch posts and 37,440 ward member posts in 189 mandals. Collectors are issuing election notifications in their respective districts.

The nomination process will begin immediately and nomination papers will be accepted till November 29. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on November 30 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is on December 3.

The first phase of elections will be held on December 11 and polling will be held from 7 am to 1 pm. The counting of votes will be done from 2 pm and results will be announced on the same day.

As per the instructions of the Telangana State Election Commission, preparations have been completed for the conduct of the elections.