Telangana Panchayat Election 2025: Notice Issued For Phase 1, Nominations Accepted Till November 29
First phase of Telangana Panchayat election will be held on December 11 and the counting of votes will also be done on the same day.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 6:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: The campaigning for the upcoming panchayat elections is starting in Telangana villages from today.
In the first phase, elections will be held for 4,236 sarpanch posts and 37,440 ward member posts in 189 mandals. Collectors are issuing election notifications in their respective districts.
The nomination process will begin immediately and nomination papers will be accepted till November 29. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on November 30 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is on December 3.
The first phase of elections will be held on December 11 and polling will be held from 7 am to 1 pm. The counting of votes will be done from 2 pm and results will be announced on the same day.
As per the instructions of the Telangana State Election Commission, preparations have been completed for the conduct of the elections.
State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudi held a video conference with all district collectors, police commissioners, superintendents of police and senior officers on Wednesday on the poll preparedness for the first phase of elections. Orders were issued on issues including monitoring law and order, appointment and training of polling staff and others.
Although the Panchayat elections are conducted on a non-party basis, the polls are seen as a test of the popularity of major political parties, all of whom have selected their candidates for sarpanch and sub-sarpanch posts. The parties have entrusted the selection of candidates for the posts of ward members to local leaders.
Meanwhile many of the contestants of the Panchayat elections appeared at the tehsildar offices on Wednesday, mainly to collect caste certificate, a mandatory document needed for candidates competing in reserved seats. Around 50 to 100 people were seen at each office. Many poll aspirants do not have this major document. Barring those who have recently completed their education, others are applying anew.
As per the rules, there is a 30-day deadline to issue this certificate. However, candidates are pressuring the tehsildars to issue them the caste certificate immediately in view of the nomination deadline.
