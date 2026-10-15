ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Offers Global Education Standards, Drawing Foreign Universities: South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Oliver Coppard, Mayor of South Yorkshire (UK) and a representative of Sheffield Hallam University, said there is significant encouragement for international educational standards in Telangana, which draws many foreign universities to set up their campuses here.

"Parents aspire to have their children educated in institutions that foster knowledge and intellectual growth. This is why foreign universities are establishing campuses here. More universities are expected to arrive in Hyderabad," Coppard, who is visiting Hyderabad to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on education and research with the ICFAI Foundation, told ETV Bharat.

He said Indian students possess a strong thirst for knowledge, and completing education abroad offers them the opportunity to seek employment there, or alternatively, to return home and establish their own industries. "In fact, 20,000 students from Telangana have studied at Sheffield Hallam University. This is why UK universities are keen to welcome students from India," he said. Coppard said as international standards rise within the city — with development and research progressing on par with global benchmarks — several foreign universities are currently in discussions with the government. "Several more MoUs are being signed. These developments have been unfolding over the past two to three years," he added.