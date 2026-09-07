ETV Bharat / state

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Orders Magisterial Probe Into Rape, Murder Of Nurse In Hyderabad

Reddy told the officials to investigate all aspects of the incident, including the circumstances leading to it, security arrangements at the victim's accommodation, any negligence on the part of the management, and the implementation of mandatory safety protocols for female employees, an official release said on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the alleged rape and murder of a nurse here. Taking serious note of the incident, he instructed officials to take steps for trial of the case in a fast-track court to ensure expeditious justice to the victim.

He asked the officials to see that the process of investigation, including collection of forensic reports and other technical evidence, is completed as early as possible for filing a chargesheet in the case.

He affirmed that the government would help the victim's family in every possible way. State ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and D Anasuya Seethakka have already visited the family.

The state government provided financial assistance to the victim's family and also sanctioned a house under the 'Indiramma' housing scheme. A 34-year-old bike mechanic from Bihar was arrested for allegedly raping and murdering the nurse here, police said.

The woman, who belonged to an ST community and worked as a nurse at a hospital in the Thukkuguda area, was found dead on August 29 in a residential room on the hospital premises.