ETV Bharat / state

'Telangana Now Free Of Maoist Violence': DGP Shivadhar Reddy Announces Major Breakthrough

Venkatapuram: In a significant development for internal security, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy has declared that the state is now free from Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), marking a major milestone in its long-standing battle against Maoist influence.

The announcement came during the DGP's visit to Pamunuru village in Venkatapuram Mandal of Mulugu district, a remote forest region bordering Chhattisgarh. Accompanied by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Ch. Suvarna, the DGP, laid foundation stones for an Inter-Agency Coordination Centre and a new Police Outpost near the Pamunuru Forward Operating Base.

Addressing officials, DGP Reddy said that areas like Karreguttalu hills, once considered strongholds of Maoist activity, are now witnessing a transformation. "With the removal of long-standing obstacles in these dense forest zones, and with coordinated efforts from the Forest and Revenue departments, we are now focusing on connectivity and development,” he said."

The DGP revealed that a 13-kilometre road connecting Murumuru to Pamunuru and further to Tadapa is currently under construction. Additionally, plans are underway to complete another 15-kilometre stretch through the Karreguttalu hills, linking remote villages such as Jella and Doli. These infrastructure projects are expected to significantly improve accessibility and administration in the region, he added.