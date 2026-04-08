'Telangana Now Free Of Maoist Violence': DGP Shivadhar Reddy Announces Major Breakthrough
The announcement signals a new phase for Telangana, shifting focus from security operations to development in Naxal-hit areas.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST
Venkatapuram: In a significant development for internal security, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy has declared that the state is now free from Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), marking a major milestone in its long-standing battle against Maoist influence.
The announcement came during the DGP's visit to Pamunuru village in Venkatapuram Mandal of Mulugu district, a remote forest region bordering Chhattisgarh. Accompanied by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Ch. Suvarna, the DGP, laid foundation stones for an Inter-Agency Coordination Centre and a new Police Outpost near the Pamunuru Forward Operating Base.
Addressing officials, DGP Reddy said that areas like Karreguttalu hills, once considered strongholds of Maoist activity, are now witnessing a transformation. "With the removal of long-standing obstacles in these dense forest zones, and with coordinated efforts from the Forest and Revenue departments, we are now focusing on connectivity and development,” he said."
The DGP revealed that a 13-kilometre road connecting Murumuru to Pamunuru and further to Tadapa is currently under construction. Additionally, plans are underway to complete another 15-kilometre stretch through the Karreguttalu hills, linking remote villages such as Jella and Doli. These infrastructure projects are expected to significantly improve accessibility and administration in the region, he added.
PCCF Suvarna highlighted that eco-tourism development in the forest belt had so far been limited to Tadwai due to security concerns. "With improved conditions, we will soon prepare plans to expand and promote eco-tourism in these pristine areas", she noted.
As part of the outreach initiative, essential supplies, including rice and other commodities, were distributed to seven Adivasi families residing in the Pamunuru hills. Authorities also provided an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle to assist them in accessing nearby towns for essential needs.
Senior officials, including Greyhounds Additional DGP Anil Kumar, CRPF IGP Vikram, SIB IGP Sumathi, CPF Prabhakar, and Mulugu SP Sudheer Ramnath Kekan, were present at the programme.
The DGP's declaration signals a new phase for Telangana, shifting focus from security operations to development and integration in previously affected regions.
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