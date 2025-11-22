'Telangana-North East' Connect: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Inaugurates Photo Exhibition, Handicrafts Exhibition
The event included exhibitions from eight different states apart from Telangana.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 3:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: The cultural celebrations of Telangana-Northeastern states held at Hitex continue with enthusiasm. On Friday, art exhibitions reflecting the culture, traditions, and lifestyle of the states, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura were started.
The Governor inaugurated the photo, painting exhibition and handicrafts exhibitions. The exhibition, which consists of 60 photos taken by 20 photographers, was a special attraction. The photographs reflect the daily life of the locals living amidst the mountain ranges, forests, tea and bamboo plantations of the northeastern states, apart from the beautiful photos taken showcasing the features of the Telangana region that were on display.
A total of 24 artists organised the art camp that left everyone impressed. Drawing live on canvas, the artists showcased their artistic talent. The handloom and handicraft exhibition had a total of 25 stalls with brass figures from Assam, handloom sarees, decorative flowers, bamboo baskets, and handbags created by Manipur artisans, Pembarthi brass metal artworks, and wood carving figures from Telangana were displayed here.
Telangana-North East Sports Festival
As part of the ‘Telangana-North East’ Connect Program, a sports event was conducted at the Pullela Gopichand Academy along with the Gachibowli Stadium on Friday. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurated badminton and football competitions at the Gopichand Academy premises. The Governor took part in the badminton, and IAS officer Dana Kishore and state government advisor AP Jitender Reddy participated.
Impressive Dance Performances
The artists from the northeastern states performed adorning traditional costumes. The dance performances in accordance with various instruments were amazing. The Satriya dance of the Assamese artists was a real showstopper.