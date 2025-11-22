ETV Bharat / state

'Telangana-North East' Connect: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Inaugurates Photo Exhibition, Handicrafts Exhibition

Hyderabad: The cultural celebrations of Telangana-Northeastern states held at Hitex continue with enthusiasm. On Friday, art exhibitions reflecting the culture, traditions, and lifestyle of the states, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura were started.

The Governor inaugurated the photo, painting exhibition and handicrafts exhibitions. The exhibition, which consists of 60 photos taken by 20 photographers, was a special attraction. The photographs reflect the daily life of the locals living amidst the mountain ranges, forests, tea and bamboo plantations of the northeastern states, apart from the beautiful photos taken showcasing the features of the Telangana region that were on display.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at a stall at the event. (ETV Bharat)

A total of 24 artists organised the art camp that left everyone impressed. Drawing live on canvas, the artists showcased their artistic talent. The handloom and handicraft exhibition had a total of 25 stalls with brass figures from Assam, handloom sarees, decorative flowers, bamboo baskets, and handbags created by Manipur artisans, Pembarthi brass metal artworks, and wood carving figures from Telangana were displayed here.