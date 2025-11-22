ETV Bharat / state

'Telangana-North East' Connect: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Inaugurates Photo Exhibition, Handicrafts Exhibition

The event included exhibitions from eight different states apart from Telangana.

Telangana North East Connect
Women in the fashion show depicting styles from different states. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 22, 2025 at 3:39 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: The cultural celebrations of Telangana-Northeastern states held at Hitex continue with enthusiasm. On Friday, art exhibitions reflecting the culture, traditions, and lifestyle of the states, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura were started.

The Governor inaugurated the photo, painting exhibition and handicrafts exhibitions. The exhibition, which consists of 60 photos taken by 20 photographers, was a special attraction. The photographs reflect the daily life of the locals living amidst the mountain ranges, forests, tea and bamboo plantations of the northeastern states, apart from the beautiful photos taken showcasing the features of the Telangana region that were on display.

Telangana North East Connect
Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at a stall at the event. (ETV Bharat)

A total of 24 artists organised the art camp that left everyone impressed. Drawing live on canvas, the artists showcased their artistic talent. The handloom and handicraft exhibition had a total of 25 stalls with brass figures from Assam, handloom sarees, decorative flowers, bamboo baskets, and handbags created by Manipur artisans, Pembarthi brass metal artworks, and wood carving figures from Telangana were displayed here.

Telangana North East Connect
Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at the event. (ETV Bharat)

Telangana-North East Sports Festival

As part of the ‘Telangana-North East’ Connect Program, a sports event was conducted at the Pullela Gopichand Academy along with the Gachibowli Stadium on Friday. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurated badminton and football competitions at the Gopichand Academy premises. The Governor took part in the badminton, and IAS officer Dana Kishore and state government advisor AP Jitender Reddy participated.

Telangana North East Connect
A fashion show at the Telangana-North East Connect. (ETV Bharat)

Impressive Dance Performances

The artists from the northeastern states performed adorning traditional costumes. The dance performances in accordance with various instruments were amazing. The Satriya dance of the Assamese artists was a real showstopper.

Also Read

Telangana Student Invents 3-in-1 Solar-Powered Hybrid Bicycle With GPS And Anti-Theft Features

Formula E Scandal: ACB Probe Uncovers Major Irregularities In Hyderabad Race

TAGGED:

TELANGANA
JISHNU DEV VARMA
TELAGNANA GOVERNOR
TELAGNANA EVENT
TELANGANA NORTH EAST CONNECT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.