Telangana Municipal Polls: SEC Sets Rules For Elections Amid Money Muscle And Desperation
As fundraising peaks, the polls expose how cash trumps all in Telangana's urban local bodies race.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: The State Election Commission on Monday issued orders for the election of Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Chairpersons, and Vice-Chairpersons across seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities on February 16.
Elections will proceed only with a 50 percent quorum of elected members plus ex-officio members present, conducted openly through a show of hands. Parties must issue whips a day prior and submit them to election officers. Any member defying the whip faces disqualification.
Swearing-in of corporators and councillors kicks off at 11 am that day. Within one hour, half the total members must attend; for instance, 31 out of 61 (60 elected plus one ex-officio) qualify as quorum.
Officers will announce party whips before polls begin. If quorum fails or elections flop on the 16th, they shift to the 17th; further delays prompt a report to the SEC for a new date.
Yet behind the formalities, a crass money game dominates ticket distribution in districts like Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Suryapet, Karimnagar, Sircilla, Nizamabad, and Warangal.
With polls set for February 11, key political parties are sidelining experience, past wins, or grassroots support, but favouring deep pockets. Several aspirants claim that they need to arrange Rs 50 lakh for a councillor run or Rs 5 crore for Mayor or Chairperson posts to snag a B-form.
"Opponents pay Rs 10,000 per vote; match it or withdraw," leaders warn, as nomination withdrawals close Tuesday evening.
In Nalgonda Municipal Corporation, sources said a mayoral hopeful pledged Rs 5 crore for the election expenses. In Choutuppal, party leaders are allegedly seeking Rs 3 crore deposits upfront. Medak saw Rs 20 lakh for councillor tickets and Rs 5 crore for a chairperson. In Karimnagar, leaders allegedly mandated Rs 10 lakh proof per municipality, with Rs 30-50 lakh for hot divisions in its corporations.
Similar is the case in Nizamabad, Warangal, Adilabad, Khammam, and Mahbubnagar as parties offer zero funding.
In some Municipalities, the ticket obsession has turned deadly. In Nalgonda's Chandur municipality 9th ward, Congress's Bhutharaju Latha faced rivals; her husband Venu drank pesticide, posting a suicide note blaming leaders, but survived hospital rush.
Jagtial's 16th ward saw Congress leader Bolli Shekhar douse himself in kerosene over a defection ticket; ex-minister Jeevan Reddy intervened.
In Suryapet’s 25th ward, Kodi Shirisha lost her Congress slot; husband Shiva poured petrol at the district office, stopped by workers.
