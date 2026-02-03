ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Municipal Polls: SEC Sets Rules For Elections Amid Money Muscle And Desperation

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission on Monday issued orders for the election of Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Chairpersons, and Vice-Chairpersons across seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities on February 16.

Elections will proceed only with a 50 percent quorum of elected members plus ex-officio members present, conducted openly through a show of hands. Parties must issue whips a day prior and submit them to election officers. Any member defying the whip faces disqualification.

Swearing-in of corporators and councillors kicks off at 11 am that day. Within one hour, half the total members must attend; for instance, 31 out of 61 (60 elected plus one ex-officio) qualify as quorum.

Officers will announce party whips before polls begin. If quorum fails or elections flop on the 16th, they shift to the 17th; further delays prompt a report to the SEC for a new date.

Yet behind the formalities, a crass money game dominates ticket distribution in districts like Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Suryapet, Karimnagar, Sircilla, Nizamabad, and Warangal.

With polls set for February 11, key political parties are sidelining experience, past wins, or grassroots support, but favouring deep pockets. Several aspirants claim that they need to arrange Rs 50 lakh for a councillor run or Rs 5 crore for Mayor or Chairperson posts to snag a B-form.

"Opponents pay Rs 10,000 per vote; match it or withdraw," leaders warn, as nomination withdrawals close Tuesday evening.