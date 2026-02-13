ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Municipal Polls: Counting Of Votes Begins

Hyderabad: The counting of votes polled in the February 11 elections to 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations in Telangana began on Friday morning.

The counting began at 123 centres across the state at 8 AM. The outcome of the three-cornered contest involving the ruling Congress and opposition BJP and BRS is crucial for all of them as it would be an indicator of their popularity among the voters.

The counting process of votes is expected to take time as ballot papers were used in the election. Postal ballots were taken up first for counting. Elaborate security and other arrangements have been made to ensure that the exercise passes off smoothly.

Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy has said comprehensive and foolproof security arrangements have been put in place for the counting of votes. Nearly 12,000 police personnel and Quick Response Teams have been deployed at the counting centres to maintain law and order, he said.

Prohibitory orders would be in force and around the counting centres. Only the counting supervisors, counting assistants, candidates and their election and counting agents would be allowed inside the counting hall.

The State Election Commission (SEC) said webcasting would be made in all the counting centres and outside the strong rooms.