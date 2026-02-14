ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Municipal Elections: Congress Sweeps State, BRS Loses All 7 Corporations, BJP Makes Headway

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress has swept the Telangana municipal elections, having captured most of the municipal corporations and municipal councils.

In the February 11 polls for 2,996 total wards across the state, counting for which was done yesterday, the Congress won 1,537 wards, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) won 781 wards, the BJP 336, the AIMIM 66, leaving just over 300 wards to Independents and others. This includes the 414 divisions in the state's seven municipal corporations, in which, the Congress has won 190, BJP 75, and BRS 60.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which has been facing a continuous electoral decline since losing the Assembly polls in 2023, suffered yet another setback in the election results, failing to win a single municipal corporation for the first time since the formation of the state.

The BJP, which hopes to replace the BRS as the main opposition in the state, also could not win any municipal corporation, though it has recorded some wins in the municipal councils. Although it hasn't taken a decisive lead in any corporation, it is in a position to capture the mayor's seat in Karimnagar with the support of Independents.

In the state's six other corporations, the Congress has secured a decisive lead in three, while gaining pole position to seize power with outside support in another three.

Of the 116 municipal councils that went to polls, the Congress has secured a decisive lead in 66, but is confident it will win 83. In contrast, the BJP has won 13 municipal councils.

The results show Congress dominance in 26 out of the state's 33 districts, including all municipal councils in the “joint (erstwhile)” Khammam (now Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem) and Nizamabad (now Nizamabad and Kamareddy) districts. It has also won all seats except one in each of the “joint” Nalgonda (now Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Suryapet) and Karimnagar (now Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli and Rajanna Sircilla) districts.

In Vaddepalli municipal council of Gadwal district, the Forward Bloc (FB) has created a sensation by winning 8 seats out of 10. While the parties got a clear majority in 79 seats across 116 municipalities, it is tied on another 37 seats.

Congress's Campaign Strategy Pays Off

The ruling Congress, which had a miserable count in the 2020 municipal elections, ended up with 52 per cent of the wards in the state's 116 municipal councils. A large part of the credit is being given to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who led the party's campaign from the front by touring the districts adjacent to municipal councils.

Every day, he alerted ministers, leaders, and candidates via tele/video conferences. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs rushed to the field to cheer candidates, while widely publicising the state government's achievements and schemes.