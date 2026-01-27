ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Municipal Election Notification Released; Polling On February 11, Counting On 13th

Hyderabad: The notification for the municipal elections in Telangana has been released. Telangana State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini announced that polling will be held on February 11, 2026. The counting of votes will take place on February 13, 2026.

Elections will be held in 116 municipalities and 7 corporations in the state. The Telangana State Election Commission clarified that nominations will be accepted from tomorrow until January 30, 2026.

Key dates:

Nomination process begins on January 28

Last date for receiving nominations is January 30

Scrutiny of candidates' nominations on January 31

February 3: Last date for withdrawal of nominations

Polling on February 11

Re-polling, if any, will be held on February 12

Counting of votes on February 13

Election of Municipal Chairman and Vice-Chairman on February 16

Election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor on February 16

Elections for a total of 2,996 wards and divisions in Telangana

52.43 lakh voters will exercise their right to vote

26.80 lakh women voters, 25.62 lakh male voters, and 600 others

8,203 polling stations, 136 counting centres, 16,301 ballot boxes

The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in Telangana

"These elections will be held for 116 municipal seats, 7 municipal corporations, including those whose terms have expired and newly formed ones. Nominations will begin from tomorrow. Polling will be on the 11th, and counting will be on the 13th," said Rani Kumudini.

Total 52.43 lakh voters: Kumudini stated that the scrutiny of candidates' nominations will be held on January 31. She stated that the deadline for withdrawal of nominations will be February 3. She also mentioned that almost all arrangements for the municipal elections have already been completed. The Commissioner revealed that if re-polling is required anywhere, it will be conducted on February 12. She appealed to the 52.43 lakh voters in these municipalities and corporations to definitely exercise their right to vote.

She clarified that the elections for the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Municipal Chairman, and Vice-Chairman will be held on February 16. Elections will be held for a total of 2,996 wards and divisions in the state, and 8,203 polling stations and 136 counting centres will be set up. A video conference was held with the District Collectors and the Superintendent of Police from all districts.

Telangana Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Sridevi, Director General of Police Shivadhar Reddy, Additional Director General Mahesh Bhagwat, and other senior officials participated in it.

Regarding the reservation of seats for various categories in the municipal elections, the breakdown is as follows: BC General - 463, BC Women - 391, SC General - 254, SC Women - 190, ST General - 147, ST Women - 40, General wards - 647, and wards reserved for General Women - 864. The SEC provided guidelines on the implementation of the election code and other related matters.

Elections will be held in the following Municipal Corporations (Number of Wards):

Karimnagar (66), Mancherial (60), Ramagundam (60), Nizamabad (60), Mahbubnagar (60), Bhadradri Kothagudem (60) and Nalgonda (48).

Elections will be held in the following Municipalities (Number of Wards):

Warangal District: Narsampet (30), Wardhannapet (12)

Jangaon District: Jangaon (30), Station Ghanpur (18)

Hanumakonda District: Parakala (22)

Mahabubabad District: Dornakal (15), Kesamudram (16), Mahabubabad (36), Maripeda (15), Thorror (16)

Jayashankar Bhupalpally District: Bhupalpally (30)

Mulugu District: Mulugu (20)

Rajanna Sircilla District: Sircilla (39), Vemulawada (28)

Karimnagar District: Choppadandi (14), Huzurabad (30), Jammikunta (30)

Jagtial District: Dharmapuri (15), Jagtial (50), Korutla (33), Metpally (26), Raikal (12)

Peddapalli District: Manthani (13), Peddapalli (36), Sultanabad (15)