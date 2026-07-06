ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Mulls 'One State, One Tax' System For Contract Carriage Buses

Hyderabad: The Telangana Transport Department is considering major changes to the taxation system for contract carriage buses by introducing a uniform tax structure across the state. Officials are studying a proposal to abolish the existing three-tier tax system based on operations within one district, two districts, or across the entire state and replace it with a single quarterly tax applicable to all buses under a One State, One Tax policy.

At present, Telangana has 6,641 private buses operating as contract carriage services. These include buses catering to general passengers as well as those run by private companies for transporting employees.

Under the existing system, operators pay a quarterly tax ranging from Rs 1,120 to Rs 3,285 per seat. The total revenue is approximately Rs 117.83 crore every three months for the state government.

Sources said that the Transport Department is considering fixing the new uniform tax at either Rs 1,500 or Rs 1,800 per seat. If the tax is set at Rs 1,500, the government is expected to earn an additional Rs 142.23 crore annually. If the rate is fixed at Rs 1,800 per seat, annual revenue could rise by around Rs 209 crore, taking the total collections to nearly Rs 169.71 crore.

However, the increased tax burden is likely to be passed on either to passengers through higher fares or to companies that operate employee transport services.

Currently, buses operating across Telangana pay the highest tax of Rs 3,285 per seat per quarter. The proposed change would reduce the tax burden on these operators, although they account for only 108 buses.