Telangana Mulls 'One State, One Tax' System For Contract Carriage Buses
Under the existing system, operators pay a quarterly tax ranging from Rs 1,120 to Rs 3,285 per seat.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Transport Department is considering major changes to the taxation system for contract carriage buses by introducing a uniform tax structure across the state. Officials are studying a proposal to abolish the existing three-tier tax system based on operations within one district, two districts, or across the entire state and replace it with a single quarterly tax applicable to all buses under a One State, One Tax policy.
At present, Telangana has 6,641 private buses operating as contract carriage services. These include buses catering to general passengers as well as those run by private companies for transporting employees.
Under the existing system, operators pay a quarterly tax ranging from Rs 1,120 to Rs 3,285 per seat. The total revenue is approximately Rs 117.83 crore every three months for the state government.
Sources said that the Transport Department is considering fixing the new uniform tax at either Rs 1,500 or Rs 1,800 per seat. If the tax is set at Rs 1,500, the government is expected to earn an additional Rs 142.23 crore annually. If the rate is fixed at Rs 1,800 per seat, annual revenue could rise by around Rs 209 crore, taking the total collections to nearly Rs 169.71 crore.
However, the increased tax burden is likely to be passed on either to passengers through higher fares or to companies that operate employee transport services.
Currently, buses operating across Telangana pay the highest tax of Rs 3,285 per seat per quarter. The proposed change would reduce the tax burden on these operators, although they account for only 108 buses.
On the contrary, around 5,100 buses operate within a single district and currently pay Rs 1,120 per seat every quarter. Under the new system, these operators would have to pay the same tax as buses operating throughout the state.
Transport Department sources said the proposal is still under study and no final decision has been taken. Officials added that if the government decides to proceed, the opinions of bus owners and operators will be sought before implementing the new policy.
The proposed reforms also include introducing a joint district permit in addition to the existing state permit system.
Meanwhile, the department is also considering changes for maxi cabs and vans with seating capacities ranging from eight to 17 passengers. These vehicles currently pay tax every three months. In states like Maharashtra and Karnataka, operators have the option of paying a one-time lifetime tax.
Following this model, Telangana is said to have taken an in-principle decision to offer owners of maxi cabs and vans two choices: either continue paying quarterly taxes or opt for a lifetime tax payment system.
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