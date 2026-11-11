ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Mulls Banning Film Promotions And Commercial Events In Educational Institutions

Hyderabad: Telangana is considering imposing a ban on film promotions and commercial events within educational institutions across the state.

Authorities note that the lack of safety measures during such events in educational institutions has been putting students' lives at risk. In one instance, a private university organised a film promotion, while an engineering college held a 'Dandiya' event without taking adequate safety precautions, resulting in the death of a student and injuries to several others.

On October 17, a first-year engineering student was killed, and at least 14 others were injured when an 80-foot temporary lighting structure collapsed during a 'Dandiya Night' event at a private engineering college in Nadergul, Hyderabad.

"Educational premises should be reserved exclusively for academic and sports-related activities and must not be used for film promotions or other commercial events. While smaller-scale events may be permissible, managements are expected to implement rigorous safety protocols for any event involving large crowds, especially when outsiders are invited," official sources said.

Balakishta Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, has recently prepared and submitted a draft report to the government, proposing legislation to ensure student safety within educational institutions. Official orders regarding this are expected to be issued soon.