Telangana: MLC Nomination Row Heats Up As Deadline Looms For Azharuddin, CM Meets Governor
As April 30 nears, suspense grows over MLC nominations for Azharuddin and Kodandaram, with the Governor yet to approve the nominations.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: The focus of Telangana politics is now squarely trained upon Mohammad Azharuddin's approval as Member of Legislative Council (MLC). Since he took oath as a Minister on October 31 last year, Azharuddin has been staring at a six-month statutory deadline, ending April 30, by which date he will either have to secure membership of the Assembly or the Legislative Council.
In case he fails to do so, he may have to temporarily step down once the deadline lapses. The legality and practicality of moves like getting re-inducted into the Cabinet later are also being scrutinised.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has reportedly urged Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to clear the names of M Kodandaram and Azharuddin under the Governor’s quota. While sources said the Governor has responded positively to the proposal, an official decision is yet to be announced, increasing the suspense as the statutory deadline for Azharuddin draws closer.
During the meeting, the CM also introduced newly-elected Rajya Sabha member Vem Narender Reddy to the Governor. Discussions were also held regarding an upcoming anti-drug awareness programme in educational institutions, set to take place at LB Stadium on June 12 under the Governor’s initiative.
A Long Wait For Approval
Earlier, the state Cabinet had cleared and forwarded the names of Kodandaram and Azharuddin for nomination as MLCs. But the file has remained pending with the Governor.
In a related development, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy met the Governor on Saturday to explain the legal and administrative aspects of the nominations. The follow-up meeting on Sunday, attended by Minister Dudilla Sridhar Babu and the CM, has gained significance in view of the approaching deadline.
Uncertainty persists over the Governor’s next move. He may grant immediate approval, seek further clarification, or wait for the outcome of the upcoming Supreme Court hearing scheduled for April 22, regarding nominated MLCs. Political discussions are intensifying over possible scenarios if the nominations are not cleared in time.
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