ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: MLC Nomination Row Heats Up As Deadline Looms For Azharuddin, CM Meets Governor

Hyderabad: The focus of Telangana politics is now squarely trained upon Mohammad Azharuddin's approval as Member of Legislative Council (MLC). Since he took oath as a Minister on October 31 last year, Azharuddin has been staring at a six-month statutory deadline, ending April 30, by which date he will either have to secure membership of the Assembly or the Legislative Council.

In case he fails to do so, he may have to temporarily step down once the deadline lapses. The legality and practicality of moves like getting re-inducted into the Cabinet later are also being scrutinised.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has reportedly urged Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to clear the names of M Kodandaram and Azharuddin under the Governor’s quota. While sources said the Governor has responded positively to the proposal, an official decision is yet to be announced, increasing the suspense as the statutory deadline for Azharuddin draws closer.

During the meeting, the CM also introduced newly-elected Rajya Sabha member Vem Narender Reddy to the Governor. Discussions were also held regarding an upcoming anti-drug awareness programme in educational institutions, set to take place at LB Stadium on June 12 under the Governor’s initiative.