Telangana: Man Shocked After Receiving Tax Notice Of Rs 58.50 Lakh For A 3-Room House In Bayyaram
A homeowner was stunned after receiving a property tax notice of Rs 58.50 lakh for a modest three-room house, likely due to a clerical error.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Mahabubabad: In an unexpected turn of events, a homeowner in Bayyarama mandal, Mahabubabad district, Telangana, was shocked to receive a property tax notice for Rs 58,50,003 (Rs 58.50 lakh) for his new three-room house.
The incident came to light when Y Narsimha Rao, who recently built his house, applied for registration with the local Gram Panchayat. Officials processed the application and, on the 9th of this month, assigned the house number 5-257/C8. However, along with the approval, a staggering property tax demand of Rs 58.50 lakh was generated.
Unaware initially, Narsimha Rao discovered the unusually high tax amount while checking the details online. Shocked by the figure, he immediately brought the issue to the notice of higher authorities at the district level.
Following the complaint, District Panchayat Officer Swaroopa reportedly expressed strong displeasure over the glaring error and pulled up the Panchayat staff responsible for the assessment. Preliminary indications suggest it could be a major clerical or technical mistake in the tax calculation process.
Officials are now expected to review the assessment and correct the error at the earliest. The incident has raised concerns over lapses in verification mechanisms within local bodies, with residents demanding stricter checks to prevent such shocking errors in the future.
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