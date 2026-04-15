ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Man Shocked After Receiving Tax Notice Of Rs 58.50 Lakh For A 3-Room House In Bayyaram

Mahabubabad: In an unexpected turn of events, a homeowner in Bayyarama mandal, Mahabubabad district, Telangana, was shocked to receive a property tax notice for Rs 58,50,003 (Rs 58.50 lakh) for his new three-room house.

The incident came to light when Y Narsimha Rao, who recently built his house, applied for registration with the local Gram Panchayat. Officials processed the application and, on the 9th of this month, assigned the house number 5-257/C8. However, along with the approval, a staggering property tax demand of Rs 58.50 lakh was generated.

Unaware initially, Narsimha Rao discovered the unusually high tax amount while checking the details online. Shocked by the figure, he immediately brought the issue to the notice of higher authorities at the district level.