ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Man Murdered At Home, 130 Tolas Of Gold, Silver And Rs 9 Lakh Looted; Two Held

Choutuppal: A 50-year-old man, identified as Rallabandi Sudhakar Swami, was brutally murdered at his residence in Choutuppal town in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in the early hours of Sunday.

The assailants allegedly tied his hands and feet before stabbing him to death and fleeing with 130 tolas of gold jewellery, 2.5 kg of silver ornaments and Rs 9 lakh in cash.

The suspects, who are reportedly from Assam, attempted to escape in the victim's car but were chased and apprehended by the police. Inspector Satish Reddy said Sudhakar Swami, a resident of Choutuppal, was a Shiva Sathu (a traditional ritual practitioner who conducts deity-related festivals).

On Saturday night around 11 pm, his nephew, Gurram Suresh, called him to check on his well-being. During the conversation, Sudhakar Swami mentioned that two friends, Pawan and Harshu, who had arrived from Assam, were at his house.

Around 1.30 am, Suresh received WhatsApp messages from his uncle's phone. He became suspicious when he noticed the messages were in Hindi. He then tried to check the CCTV cameras installed at his uncle's house but found that they were not working.

When Suresh reached the residence, he found the car missing and the main door open. Suspecting something was wrong, he alerted the police.

The police accompanied him to the first floor, where they found Sudhakar Swami murdered. His hands and feet were tied and he had sustained multiple stab wounds.