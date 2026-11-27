ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Man Kills 18-Year-Old Daughter Over Relationship In Adilabad

Representational Image ( IANS )

Adilabad: An 18-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her father over her relationship with a young man in Umri village of Narnoor mandal in Telangana’s Adilabad district, police said.

The accused allegedly suffocated her daughter with a pillow in the early hours of November 24 after she told him that she did not want to marry the person chosen by her family and was in love with someone else.

According to police, the accused feared that the relationship would bring disrepute to the family. After allegedly killing her, he shifted her body to an adjacent room, tied a scarf around her neck and suspended it from a ceiling beam to make the death appear to be suicide. He then went back to his room. When his wife discovered the body the next morning, the accused allegedly pretended to be shocked and tried to portray the death as a suicide linked to health issues, police said.