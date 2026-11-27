Telangana Man Kills 18-Year-Old Daughter Over Relationship In Adilabad
Police said the accused staged his daughter’s death as suicide and rushed her cremation before a village official raised suspicion.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Adilabad: An 18-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her father over her relationship with a young man in Umri village of Narnoor mandal in Telangana’s Adilabad district, police said.
The accused allegedly suffocated her daughter with a pillow in the early hours of November 24 after she told him that she did not want to marry the person chosen by her family and was in love with someone else.
According to police, the accused feared that the relationship would bring disrepute to the family. After allegedly killing her, he shifted her body to an adjacent room, tied a scarf around her neck and suspended it from a ceiling beam to make the death appear to be suicide.
He then went back to his room. When his wife discovered the body the next morning, the accused allegedly pretended to be shocked and tried to portray the death as a suicide linked to health issues, police said.
The accused also allegedly completed the cremation before 9 AM on the same day, without waiting for relatives to arrive. The hasty cremation raised suspicion among villagers. Bhamani Rajanna, secretary of the Umri gram panchayat, lodged a complaint with the police on November 25.
Narnoor police registered a case and questioned the accused, who allegedly confessed to the crime, Utnoor Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ruthvik Sai said at a press conference on Thursday. The accused has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.
Police said the investigation revealed that the victim had been anxious after her family arranged her marriage. When her father asked her about it, she told him that she did not wish to marry the person chosen by the family and was in a relationship with another man.
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