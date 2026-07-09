ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Man Dies In Kuwait, His Body Buried In Desert

File photo of Kailash ( ETV Bharat )

Nizamabad: A 29-year-old man from Nizamabad in Telangana was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Kuwait. The body of the deceased, Kailash from Koratpally in Dichpally mandal of the district, was allegedly buried in the desert by acquaintances attempting to cover up the incident. Kailash worked as a mechanical engineer in Al Salmi in Kuwait. According to police, Kailash had recently come into contact with a father and son duo from Dichpally mandal who were also residing there.

On March 19 this year, the father and son duo reportedly took Kailash to a desert to repair a malfunctioning excavator. During the repair work, Kailsah is believed to have suffered a fatal accident. Fearing legal consequences, the accused allegedly buried his body in the Salmi desert and fled the spot.