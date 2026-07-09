Telangana Man Dies In Kuwait, His Body Buried In Desert
The victim, Kailash died while repairing an excavator and his body was buried in Salmi desert by a father-son duo from Nizamabad.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Nizamabad: A 29-year-old man from Nizamabad in Telangana was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Kuwait.
The body of the deceased, Kailash from Koratpally in Dichpally mandal of the district, was allegedly buried in the desert by acquaintances attempting to cover up the incident. Kailash worked as a mechanical engineer in Al Salmi in Kuwait. According to police, Kailash had recently come into contact with a father and son duo from Dichpally mandal who were also residing there.
On March 19 this year, the father and son duo reportedly took Kailash to a desert to repair a malfunctioning excavator. During the repair work, Kailsah is believed to have suffered a fatal accident. Fearing legal consequences, the accused allegedly buried his body in the Salmi desert and fled the spot.
Following Kailash’s disappearance, his relatives in Kuwait lodged a missing complaint. However, the investigation was delayed due to prevailing tensions in the region at the time. Recently, police traced clues through CCTV footage and detained a suspect.
Kailash's parents in India also reached out to the Indian Embassy because his mobile phone was switched off after they could not reach him. Following the complaints, Kuwait police started an investigation and discovered the burial spot.
Meanwhile, the main accused, identified as Ganesh recently traveled from Kuwait back to his native village in Nizamabad district. However, relatives in Kuwait informed Kailash's family about the suspect. The villagers and Kailash's family members went to the Dichpally police station and registered a case. The accused is currently absconding and the police have launched a manhunt to nab him.
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