Telangana Man Arrested Upon Arrival In Hyderabad, Allegedly Ran Digital Arrest Scams From Cambodia
BTech dropout Gajarla Avinash (26) was arrested by Cyberabad Cybercrime Police for operating fraud and money laundering network, exposing international syndicate.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: A calculated journey into cybercrime, fuelled by deception and opportunity, has ended in arrest. A 26-year-old man from Telangana, who allegedly ran "digital arrest" scams from Cambodia, was apprehended by Cyberabad Cybercrime Police upon his return to India. The arrest exposed a well-organised network of fraud and money laundering.
Gajarla Avinash, a native of Jagtial district, had dropped out of his BTech midway before being lured abroad in 2024 with promises of a data entry job.
According to Cyberabad Cybercrime Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) T Sai Manohar, "The accused was initially a victim of job fraud, but later turned into an active cyber offender, operating independently and targeting innocent citizens."
Police said Avinash was taken to Cambodia by an acquaintance who assured him employment. However, he soon found himself trapped in a cybercrime setup where he was trained to execute fraud. With no easy escape, he began making calls to Indian victims, posing as officials and threatening them with "digital arrest" to extort money.
He also used tactics such as sending malicious APK files, collecting OTPs, and seeking payments under the guise of utility bills.
Over time, he mastered the operation and began running scams independently. He recruited agents from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, promising commissions, and used "mule accounts" to route the money. "Within just 15 days, he managed to send Rs 16 lakh to his family through this illegal network," the DCP said.
The case came to light after a victim lodged a complaint with the Cyberabad Cybercrime Police. During the investigation, police traced a bank account linked to the fraud in Visakhapatnam. Interrogation of account holders and middlemen revealed a chain leading back to Avinash and his Cambodia operations.
After tracking his movements, police arrested him at Shamshabad Airport. Cash worth Rs 12 lakh, a passport and a mobile phone were seized. Police stated that further custody will help uncover international links and identify others involved.
Authorities have once again urged citizens to remain cautious against "digital arrest" scams and avoid sharing sensitive information with unknown callers.
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