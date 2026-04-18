ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Man Arrested Upon Arrival In Hyderabad, Allegedly Ran Digital Arrest Scams From Cambodia

Hyderabad: A calculated journey into cybercrime, fuelled by deception and opportunity, has ended in arrest. A 26-year-old man from Telangana, who allegedly ran "digital arrest" scams from Cambodia, was apprehended by Cyberabad Cybercrime Police upon his return to India. The arrest exposed a well-organised network of fraud and money laundering.

Gajarla Avinash, a native of Jagtial district, had dropped out of his BTech midway before being lured abroad in 2024 with promises of a data entry job.

According to Cyberabad Cybercrime Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) T Sai Manohar, "The accused was initially a victim of job fraud, but later turned into an active cyber offender, operating independently and targeting innocent citizens."

Police said Avinash was taken to Cambodia by an acquaintance who assured him employment. However, he soon found himself trapped in a cybercrime setup where he was trained to execute fraud. With no easy escape, he began making calls to Indian victims, posing as officials and threatening them with "digital arrest" to extort money.

He also used tactics such as sending malicious APK files, collecting OTPs, and seeking payments under the guise of utility bills.