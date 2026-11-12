ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Malkajgiri Police Crack Illicit Trade In Human Eggs, Suspect Involvement Of ART Centre Network

Malkajgiri Police with the suspects who have been arrested so far ( ETV Bharat )

Malkajgiri: Shocking revelations have emerged during the investigation into the illegal harvesting of human eggs (oocytes) from women. A multi-crore racket has been uncovered behind this illicit trade, based out of Telangana.

Oocytes are female gametocytes or egg cell precursors produced in the ovaries that eventually mature into ova (egg cells) capable of fertilisation.

Malkajgiri police got wind of the illicit racket when they noticed a single ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology) centre based in Hyderabad recording a turnover of Rs 2 crore within a year. Finding such a massive turnover at one centre to be suspicious, the police are now investigating other similar facilities. The investigation has also revealed that the documents presented by the suspects — purportedly showing that the eggs were collected in compliance with regulations — were entirely forged. The scam came to light following the arrest of one of the key individuals involved, Munagapati Praveen. He was arrested by the Begumpet police and remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday, along with eight others, namely Amit Sharma, Nikkat Parveen, Reshma Khatoon, Meghavath Srinivas alais Sonu, Jepray Pradeep, Sk. Parveen, Vijay Bhagwah Rao Salunke and Pankaj Soni. A laptop and two mobile phones were seized from Praveen and sent to a forensic laboratory. With the permission of the Secunderabad court, Malkajgiri police have taken the nine arrested suspects into custody today for a 5-day interrogation. They will be interrogated regarding donor recruitment, transportation, accommodation, referral arrangements, financial transactions, documentation and their alleged links with fertility centres and ART Banks. Raids Conducted At 8 IVF Centres