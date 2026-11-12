Telangana: Malkajgiri Police Crack Illicit Trade In Human Eggs, Suspect Involvement Of ART Centre Network
Arrest of Munagapati Praveen led to eight others: Amit Sharma, Pankaj Soni, Sk Parveen, Nikkat Parveen, Reshma Khatoon, Meghavath Srinivas, Jepray Pradeep, VBR Salunke.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
Malkajgiri: Shocking revelations have emerged during the investigation into the illegal harvesting of human eggs (oocytes) from women. A multi-crore racket has been uncovered behind this illicit trade, based out of Telangana.
Oocytes are female gametocytes or egg cell precursors produced in the ovaries that eventually mature into ova (egg cells) capable of fertilisation.
Malkajgiri police got wind of the illicit racket when they noticed a single ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology) centre based in Hyderabad recording a turnover of Rs 2 crore within a year. Finding such a massive turnover at one centre to be suspicious, the police are now investigating other similar facilities.
The investigation has also revealed that the documents presented by the suspects — purportedly showing that the eggs were collected in compliance with regulations — were entirely forged. The scam came to light following the arrest of one of the key individuals involved, Munagapati Praveen.
He was arrested by the Begumpet police and remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday, along with eight others, namely Amit Sharma, Nikkat Parveen, Reshma Khatoon, Meghavath Srinivas alais Sonu, Jepray Pradeep, Sk. Parveen, Vijay Bhagwah Rao Salunke and Pankaj Soni.
A laptop and two mobile phones were seized from Praveen and sent to a forensic laboratory. With the permission of the Secunderabad court, Malkajgiri police have taken the nine arrested suspects into custody today for a 5-day interrogation. They will be interrogated regarding donor recruitment, transportation, accommodation, referral arrangements, financial transactions, documentation and their alleged links with fertility centres and ART Banks.
Raids Conducted At 8 IVF Centres
The exploited women are being brought to Hyderabad primarily from six different states. The accused have been creating forged documents — including fake Aadhaar cards and fabricated consent forms — in the names of the victims, to facilitate their visits to hospitals.
Praveen, the key suspect, has been assisting in the manipulation of these records. The police stated that they have issued notices to 14 fertility centres, requesting details regarding egg donors. By cross-referencing this information with official government records, they intend to determine whether the documents are genuine or forged.
Notices have also been sent to officials from the state Health and Medical Department, seeking their input. The police are conducting an in-depth investigation into the involvement of eight IVF centres located within the jurisdictions of the Begumpet, Tukaramgate, Mahankali, Gopalapuram, and Bowenpally police stations.
Malkajgiri Police Commissioner B Sumathi is supervising the investigation being conducted by the concerned DCPs, Special Operations Team and ACPs.
According to the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate, so far, a total of 31 women connected with the Begumpet case have been identified. Their statements, medical histories, previous donation records, consent procedures and circumstances of recruitment are being verified. Preliminary examination of records from certain fertility establishments has revealed previous donor-related entries concerning some women, which are under further investigation.
As part of the financial and digital investigation, bank transactions and mobile communications are being examined. The investigation is also focused on identifying the complete recruitment network, verifying previous and repeat donation cycles, examining medical procedures and statutory compliance of fertility establishments, tracing financial beneficiaries and establishing any instances of coercion, deception or exploitation, wherever supported by evidence.
Also Read:
- No More Risk Of Blood Clots On Artificial Heart Valves | New Device Developed By Hyderabad Medical Team
- Hyderabad Family Donates Gold Brooch, Silver Crockery Worth Rs 10 Lakh At Shirdi Sai Baba Temple On Diwali
- 1,286 Kg Of Suspected Meat Transported From Hyderabad Seized At Delhi's Nizamuddin Station
- Harassed Over Rs 40,000 Loan, Constable Ends Life In Hyderabad