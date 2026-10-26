Revanth Reddy Holds Talks With Maharashtra CM Fadnavis On Tummidihetti Barrage Height In Mumbai
Telangana CM held talks with the Maharashtra CM over the proposed Tummidihetti barrage’s height, with officials presenting technical assessments of the 148-metre and 152-metre options.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST|
Updated : October 26, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: A Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Sahyadri State Guest House in Mumbai. Telangana Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Chief Secretaries of both states and senior officials of the Irrigation Departments participated in the meeting.
The meeting was held at 11 AM at Sahyadri Government Guest House in Mumbai. According to the Telangana CMO, at the meeting, the key discussions took place on the construction of the Tummidihatti Barrage on the Pranahita River along the Telangana-Maharashtra border. They comprehensively discussed the barrage height increase, water availability, flood impacts, and other technical aspects.
తెలంగాణకు అత్యంత కీలకమైన తుమ్మిడిహెట్టి బ్యారేజీకి సంబంధించి ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ @revanth_anumula గారి నేతృత్వంలోని ప్రతినిధి బృందం మహారాష్ట్ర ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ @Dev_Fadnavis గారితో సమావేశమయ్యారు. ✅ముంబైలోని సహ్యాద్రి ప్రభుత్వ అతిథి గృహంలో జరిగిన ఈ భేటీలో నీటి పారుదల శాఖ మంత్రి శ్రీ @UttamINC గారు, ఇరు రాష్ట్రాల ప్రభుత్వ ప్రధాన కార్యదర్శులు, నీటి పారుదల శాఖ ఉన్నతాధికారులు పాల్గొన్నారు. ✅తెలంగాణ - మహారాష్ట్ర సరిహద్దుల్లో ప్రాణహిత నదిపై #TummidihattiBarrage నిర్మాణంపై ఈ సమావేశంలో కీలకమైన చర్చలు జరిగాయి. బ్యారేజీ ఎత్తు పెంపు, నీటి లభ్యత, ముంపు ప్రభావం, ఇతర సాంకేతిక అంశాలపై సమగ్రంగా చర్చించారు. ✅సమావేశం ప్రారంభంలో మంత్రి ఉత్తమ్ కుమార్ రెడ్డి గారు ప్రజెంటేషన్ ద్వారా తుమ్మిడిహెట్టి ప్రాజెక్టు ప్రాధాన్యతను వివరించారు. ఉమ్మడి ఆదిలాబాద్ జిల్లా చరిత్ర, సంస్కృతి, గిరిజనుల జీవన పరిస్థితులు, ఆర్థిక వెనుకబాటుతనాన్ని మహారాష్ట్ర ప్రతినిధి బృందం దృష్టికి తీసుకెళ్లారు. ✅సుసంపన్నమైన చరిత్ర, సాంస్కృతిక వారసత్వం ఉన్నప్పటికీ ఉమ్మడి #Adilabad జిల్లా అభివృద్ధిలో వెనుకబడిపోయిందని తెలిపారు. గిరిజనులు, ఆదివాసీలకు అభివృద్ధి ఫలాలు అందలేదన్నారు. ఆర్థిక అవకాశాలు లేకపోవడం, వెనుకబాటుతనం కారణంగా గతంలో నక్సలిజం వంటి సమస్యలు తలెత్తిన పరిస్థితులను వివరించారు. ✅ఆ ప్రాంతానికి సాగునీరు అందించేందుకు 1975 అక్టోబర్ 6న అప్పటి ముఖ్యమంత్రి జలగం వెంగళరావు, ఎస్ బీ చవాన్ గారి మధ్య కుదిరిన ఒప్పందం నుంచి.. వివిధ దశల్లో జరుగుతున్న ప్రయత్నాలను తెలిపారు. 5 దశాబ్దాలుగా అనేక ప్రతిపాదనలు, చర్చలు జరిగాయని గుర్తుచేశారు. అయినప్పటికీ ఆశించిన పురోగతి సాధించలేకపోయామన్నారు. ✅2016లో #Tummidihatti బ్యారేజీ ఎత్తును 148 మీటర్లుగా నిర్ణయిస్తూ ఒప్పందం కుదిరిందని గుర్తుచేశారు. అయితే, ఈ ఎత్తుతో బ్యారేజీ నిర్మిస్తే తెలంగాణ ప్రాంత తాగు, సాగునీటి అవసరాలు పూర్తిస్థాయిలో తీరవని ఉత్తమ్ కుమార్ రెడ్డి గారు వివరించారు. ✅ప్రస్తుత విద్యుత్ అవసరాలు, ఇంధన వ్యయం, పర్యావరణ పరిరక్షణ, వాతావరణ మార్పులను పరిగణనలోకి తీసుకోవాలన్నారు. ప్రాజెక్టు నిర్వహణ వ్యయం కూడా ముఖ్యమైన అంశమన్నారు. అందుకే గ్రావిటీ ద్వారా నీటిని తరలించే అవకాశాలకు ప్రాధాన్యం ఇవ్వాల్సిన అవసరాన్ని నొక్కి చెప్పారు. ✅ఈ పరిస్థితుల్లో తుమ్మిడిహెట్టి బ్యారేజీని 152 మీటర్ల ఎత్తుతో నిర్మించడమే అత్యంత ప్రయోజనకరమైన ప్రత్యామ్నాయమని వివరించారు. సాంకేతిక, నిర్వహణ, ఆర్థిక అంశాల పరంగా ఈ ప్రతిపాదనకు ఉన్న ప్రాధాన్యాన్ని మంత్రి తన ప్రజెంటేషన్ ద్వారా వివరించారు. ✅బ్యారేజీ నిర్మాణంతో మహారాష్ట్రలో ముంపునకు గురయ్యే వ్యవసాయ భూములకు పరిహారం చెల్లించేందుకు తెలంగాణ ప్రభుత్వం సిద్ధంగా ఉందని మంత్రి గారు స్పష్టం చేశారు. మహారాష్ట్రలో అమల్లో ఉన్న భూసేకరణ నిబంధనలు, ఆ రాష్ట్ర పరిహార విధానం ప్రకారం రైతులకు పరిహారం చెల్లిస్తామని తెలిపారు. ❇️ రెండు రాష్ట్రాలకు వారధి ✅ఈ సందర్భంగా ముఖ్యమంత్రి రేవంత్ రెడ్డి గారు మాట్లాడుతూ, తెలంగాణ - మహారాష్ట్ర మధ్య ఉన్న చారిత్రక, సాంస్కృతిక సంబంధాలను గుర్తుచేశారు. పూర్వ హైదరాబాద్ సంస్థానంతో రెండు రాష్ట్రాల సరిహద్దు ప్రాంతాలకు ఉన్న చారిత్రక అనుబంధాన్ని ప్రస్తావించారు. ఉమ్మడి ఆదిలాబాద్ జిల్లా ప్రధానంగా వెనుకబడిన అటవీ ప్రాంతమని తెలిపారు. ✅అక్కడి గిరిజనులు, ఆదివాసీలు ఎదుర్కొంటున్న సమస్యలను మహారాష్ట్ర సీఎం గారి దృష్టికి తీసుకెళ్లారు. కొమురం భీమ్ సాగించిన జల్, జంగిల్, జమీన్ పోరాటాన్ని గుర్తుచేశారు. ఆ పోరాట కాలం నుంచి ఆదిలాబాద్ ప్రాంత ప్రజలు సాగు, తాగునీటి సదుపాయాల కోసం ఎదురుచూస్తున్నారని తెలిపారు. ✅దశాబ్దాలుగా వారి ఆకాంక్షలు నెరవేరలేదని, ఆదిలాబాద్ గిరిజనులు, ఆదివాసీల జీవితాల్లో వెలుగులు నింపాల్సిన అవసరం ఉందన్నారు. వెనుకబడిన ప్రాంతాలను అభివృద్ధి చేసేందుకు రెండు రాష్ట్రాలు కలిసికట్టుగా ముందుకు వెళ్లాలని కోరారు. ✅దేశ రక్షణ, జాతీయ వ్యూహాత్మక ప్రయోజనాల పరంగా ఆదిలాబాద్ ప్రాంతానికి ఉన్న ప్రాధాన్యతను రేవంత్ రెడ్డి గారు ప్రత్యేకంగా ప్రస్తావించారు. ఆదిలాబాద్లో ప్రతిపాదిత రక్షణ, పౌర విమానాశ్రయ సదుపాయం అందుబాటులోకి వస్తే ఉమ్మడి ఆదిలాబాద్ జిల్లా అభివృద్ధికి ఊతమిస్తుందని తెలిపారు. ✅#Maharashtra లోని సరిహద్దు ప్రాంతాలకూ ప్రయోజనం కలుగుతుందని వివరించారు. విమానాశ్రయంతో రెండు రాష్ట్రాల సరిహద్దు ప్రాంతాల్లో రవాణా సదుపాయాలతో పాటు ఆర్థిక కార్యకలాపాలు, అభివృద్ధి అవకాశాలు మెరుగుపడుతాయన్నారు. తుమ్మిడిహెట్టి బ్యారేజీ కేవలం సాగునీటి ప్రాజెక్టు మాత్రమే కాదన్నారు. రెండు రాష్ట్రాలను భౌతికంగా అనుసంధానించే వారధిగా కూడా నిలుస్తుందన్నారు. ✅వెనుకబడిన ప్రాంతాల అభివృద్ధి, గిరిజనుల సంక్షేమానికి రెండు రాష్ట్రాల సహకారం అవసరమన్నారు. పరస్పర ప్రయోజనాలను దృష్టిలో ఉంచుకుని తుమ్మిడిహెట్టి బ్యారేజీ నిర్మాణానికి సహకరించాలని మహారాష్ట్ర ముఖ్యమంత్రి గారికి విజ్ఞప్తి చేశారు. ❇️సానుకూలంగా స్పందించిన మహారాష్ట్ర సీఎం ✅తెలంగాణ ప్రతిపాదనపై మహారాష్ట్ర ముఖ్యమంత్రి గారు సానుకూలంగా స్పందించారు. తెలంగాణతో తనకు సన్నిహిత సంబంధాలు ఉన్నాయని గుర్తుచేశారు. సరిహద్దులోని ఆదిలాబాద్ ప్రాంతంతో ప్రత్యేక అనుబంధం ఉందన్నారు. తన అమ్మమ్మ తెలుగు మాట్లాడతారని ఈ సందర్భంగా ప్రస్తావించారు. ✅తుమ్మిడిహెట్టి బ్యారేజీ ఎత్తును పెంచాలన్న తెలంగాణ అభ్యర్థనను మరోసారి పరిశీలించేందుకు సిద్ధంగా ఉన్నామని తెలిపారు. అయితే, తుది నిర్ణయానికి వచ్చే ముందు పలు అంశాలపై అధ్యయనం చేయాల్సిన అవసరం ఉందన్నారు. సాంకేతిక, పర్యావరణ, పరిపాలనాపరమైన అంశాలను పరిశీలించాలని స్పష్టం చేశారు. ✅మహారాష్ట్రకు, తమ ప్రజలకు ఎలాంటి ప్రతికూల ప్రభావం లేకపోతే 148 మీటర్ల ఎత్తు ఒప్పందాన్ని పున: పరిశీలించేందుకు అభ్యంతరం లేదన్నారు. తెలంగాణ నీటి అవసరాలకు సహకరించేందుకు తమకు ఎలాంటి అభ్యంతరం లేదని ఫడ్నవీస్ స్పష్టం చేశారు. జాతీయ ప్రయోజనాలను దృష్టిలో ఉంచుకుని ముందుకు వెళ్లేందుకు సిద్ధంగా ఉన్నామని తెలిపారు. ✅స్నేహభావం, సోదరభావంతో మంచి పొరుగు రాష్ట్రాలుగా ముందుకు వెళ్లాలని అభిప్రాయపడ్డారు. గతంలో ఇతర రాష్ట్రాలతో మహారాష్ట్ర పలు అంతర్రాష్ట్ర సమస్యలను పరిష్కరించుకుందని గుర్తుచేశారు. పరస్పర చర్చలు, సహకారంతో ఆయా సమస్యలకు పరిష్కారం కనుగొన్నామని వివరించారు. ✅తుమ్మిడిహెట్టి ప్రాజెక్టు విషయంలో కేంద్ర జల సంఘం (#CWC) తన పరిధిలో అవసరమైన అధ్యయనాలు చేపడుతుందని తెలిపారు. సాంకేతిక పరిశీలనలు కొనసాగిస్తుందన్నారు. ✅ఈలోపు రెండు రాష్ట్రాల నీటిపారుదల శాఖ ముఖ్య కార్యదర్శుల నేతృత్వంలో అధికారుల కమిటీ ఏర్పాటు చేయాలని ఫడ్నవీస్ గారు ప్రతిపాదించారు. బ్యారేజీ ఎత్తు, నీటి లభ్యతపై కమిటీ సమగ్రంగా అధ్యయనం చేయాలని సూచించారు. మహారాష్ట్రలో ముంపునకు గురయ్యే భూములు, ప్రభావిత ప్రాంతాలను పరిశీలించాలన్నారు. పరిహారం, ఇతర సాంకేతిక అంశాలను కూడా అధ్యయనం చేయాలని చెప్పారు. ✅ముంపు ప్రభావం, ప్రభావిత భూముల విస్తీర్ణంపై రెండు రాష్ట్రాల అంచనాలను పరిశీలించాలని సూచించారు. ఇరు రాష్ట్రాల అభిప్రాయాలను పరిగణనలోకి తీసుకుని అవసరమైతే ప్రత్యామ్నాయాలను కూడా అధ్యయనం చేయాలన్నారు. ✅రెండు రాష్ట్రాల అధికారులు, సాంకేతిక నిపుణులు సంప్రదింపులు జరపాలని సూచించారు. తదుపరి సమావేశాల నిర్వహణ, కాలపరిమితులను నిర్ణయించాలన్నారు. ప్రాజెక్టుపై ముందుకు వెళ్లేందుకు అవసరమైన కార్యాచరణ ప్రణాళికను రూపొందించాలన్నారు. ✅దేశంలోని అన్ని ప్రాంతాల సమగ్రాభివృద్ధికి కట్టుబడి ఉన్నామని ఇరువురు ముఖ్యమంత్రులు పునరుద్ఘాటించారు. ముఖ్యంగా వెనుకబడిన ప్రాంతాల అభివృద్ధికి ప్రాధాన్యం ఇవ్వాలని అభిప్రాయపడ్డారు. గిరిజనులు, ఆదివాసీలు, అభివృద్ధి అవకాశాలు అందని వర్గాల సామాజిక, ఆర్థిక అభ్యున్నతికి కృషి చేయాల్సిన అవసరాన్ని నొక్కిచెప్పారు. @CMOMaharashtra #Telangana #Maharashtra #PranahitaChevella #IrrigationProjects #GodavariRiver— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) October 26, 2026
At the start of the meeting, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy presented a presentation explaining the priority of the Tummidihetti Project. He brought to the attention of the Maharashtra delegation the history, culture, living conditions of tribals, and economic backwardness of the erstwhile Adilabad district.
He explained that the region, despite its rich history and cultural heritage, had remained economically backward for decades. He highlighted how the tribal and Adivasi communities had been deprived of development opportunities and how the resulting socio-economic conditions contributed to several challenges, including the emergence of Naxalism in the region.
Reddy recalled that efforts to provide irrigation facilities to the region had been continuing since October 6, 1975. Despite several initiatives, proposals and discussions over the past five decades, the long-standing aspirations of the people had remained largely unfulfilled.
He explained why the 2016 agreement, which provided for a barrage height of 148 metres, would not adequately address the irrigation requirements of the region.
Concluded very productive talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji @Dev_Fadnavis regarding increasing the FRL height of #Tummidihatti barrage. I am grateful to my friend Shri Fadnavis ji for considering our proposal positively and with a big heart. Both sides have agreed to set up a Committee of Officials to look into various technical issues, including issue of extent of submerged lands. Shri Fadnavis has assured us that even while looking after the interests of his own state and people, in larger national interest, he would do his best to help us positively transform the lives of people, especially tribal communities in erstwhile #Adilabad district. Irrigation minister Shri @UttamINC made a detailed presentation explaining our case. Senior officials from both states attended the meeting.— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) October 26, 2026
He stated that current power requirements, fuel costs, environmental protection, and climate change must be taken into consideration. He emphasised that the project operation costs are also a key factor. Therefore, he stressed the need to prioritise opportunities for water conveyance through gravity.
In these circumstances, constructing the Tummidihetti Barrage at a height of 152 meters is the most beneficial alternative, he explained. Through his presentation, the minister detailed the importance of this proposal from technical, operational, and financial perspectives.
The minister clarified that the Telangana government is ready to provide compensation for agricultural lands affected by flooding in Maharashtra due to the barrage construction. He stated that compensation will be paid to farmers according to the land acquisition rules and compensation policy in force in Maharashtra.
Following the presentation, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy highlighted the historical, cultural and social bonds between Telangana and Maharashtra, including their shared heritage connected with the erstwhile Hyderabad State. He drew attention to the long-standing problems faced by tribal and Adivasi communities in the forested and economically backward Adilabad region.
The Chief Minister highlighted the strategic importance of the Adilabad region for national defence and national interests. He stated that the proposed defence and civil airport facility in Adilabad would boost the development of the erstwhile Adilabad district if brought online.
He explained that it would also benefit the border areas in Maharashtra. He said that with the airport, transportation facilities, economic activities, and development opportunities in the border areas of both states would improve. He stated that the Tummidihetti Barrage is not just an irrigation project. It will also serve as a bridge physically connecting the two states.
He said cooperation between the two states is necessary for the development of backward regions and the welfare of tribals. He appealed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister to cooperate in the construction of the Tummidihetti Barrage, keeping mutual benefits in mind.
Responding to Telangana's request, Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis expressed a positive approach towards reconsidering the proposed enhancement of the Tummidihatti Barrage height. He recalled his close personal and cultural association with Telangana and the Adilabad border region. He also mentioned that his grandmother speaks Telugu.
He stated that they are ready to review once again the Telangana request to increase the height of the Tummidihetti Barrage. However, he said there is a need to study several aspects before arriving at a final decision. He clarified that technical, environmental, and administrative aspects need to be examined.
He said there is no objection to reviewing the 148-meter height agreement if it has no adverse impact on Maharashtra or its people. Fadnavis clarified that they have no objection to cooperating with Telangana's water needs. He stated that they are ready to move forward keeping national interests in mind.
He opined that they should move forward as good neighboring states with friendship and brotherhood. He recalled that Maharashtra has resolved several inter-state issues with other states in the past. He explained that they have found solutions to those problems through mutual discussions and cooperation.
He stated that the Central Water Commission (CWC) will undertake the necessary studies within its purview on the Tummidihetti Project. He said technical reviews will continue.
Fadnavis then proposed forming a committee of officials led by the chief secretaries of the irrigation departments of both states. He suggested that the committee should comprehensively study the barrage height and water availability. He said they should examine the lands affected by flooding in Maharashtra and the impacted areas. He noted they should also study compensation and other technical aspects.
He suggested examining the estimates from both states on flood impacts and the extent of affected lands. He said they should take both states' opinions into consideration and, if necessary, study alternatives as well.
He suggested that officials and technical experts from both states should hold consultations. He said they should decide on the conduct of subsequent meetings and timelines, adding that they should prepare an action plan for the steps needed to move the project forward.
Revanth Reddy arrived in the city on Sunday night along with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and a team of officials to participate in the discussions.
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