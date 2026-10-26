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Revanth Reddy Holds Talks With Maharashtra CM Fadnavis On Tummidihetti Barrage Height In Mumbai

Hyderabad: A Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Sahyadri State Guest House in Mumbai. Telangana Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Chief Secretaries of both states and senior officials of the Irrigation Departments participated in the meeting.

The meeting was held at 11 AM at Sahyadri Government Guest House in Mumbai. According to the Telangana CMO, at the meeting, the key discussions took place on the construction of the Tummidihatti Barrage on the Pranahita River along the Telangana-Maharashtra border. They comprehensively discussed the barrage height increase, water availability, flood impacts, and other technical aspects.

At the start of the meeting, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy presented a presentation explaining the priority of the Tummidihetti Project. He brought to the attention of the Maharashtra delegation the history, culture, living conditions of tribals, and economic backwardness of the erstwhile Adilabad district.

He explained that the region, despite its rich history and cultural heritage, had remained economically backward for decades. He highlighted how the tribal and Adivasi communities had been deprived of development opportunities and how the resulting socio-economic conditions contributed to several challenges, including the emergence of Naxalism in the region.

Reddy recalled that efforts to provide irrigation facilities to the region had been continuing since October 6, 1975. Despite several initiatives, proposals and discussions over the past five decades, the long-standing aspirations of the people had remained largely unfulfilled.

He explained why the 2016 agreement, which provided for a barrage height of 148 metres, would not adequately address the irrigation requirements of the region.

He stated that current power requirements, fuel costs, environmental protection, and climate change must be taken into consideration. He emphasised that the project operation costs are also a key factor. Therefore, he stressed the need to prioritise opportunities for water conveyance through gravity.

In these circumstances, constructing the Tummidihetti Barrage at a height of 152 meters is the most beneficial alternative, he explained. Through his presentation, the minister detailed the importance of this proposal from technical, operational, and financial perspectives.

The minister clarified that the Telangana government is ready to provide compensation for agricultural lands affected by flooding in Maharashtra due to the barrage construction. He stated that compensation will be paid to farmers according to the land acquisition rules and compensation policy in force in Maharashtra.

Following the presentation, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy highlighted the historical, cultural and social bonds between Telangana and Maharashtra, including their shared heritage connected with the erstwhile Hyderabad State. He drew attention to the long-standing problems faced by tribal and Adivasi communities in the forested and economically backward Adilabad region.

The Chief Minister highlighted the strategic importance of the Adilabad region for national defence and national interests. He stated that the proposed defence and civil airport facility in Adilabad would boost the development of the erstwhile Adilabad district if brought online.

He explained that it would also benefit the border areas in Maharashtra. He said that with the airport, transportation facilities, economic activities, and development opportunities in the border areas of both states would improve. He stated that the Tummidihetti Barrage is not just an irrigation project. It will also serve as a bridge physically connecting the two states.