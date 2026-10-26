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Revanth Reddy Holds Talks With Maharashtra CM Fadnavis On Tummidihetti Barrage Height In Mumbai

Telangana CM held talks with the Maharashtra CM over the proposed Tummidihetti barrage’s height, with officials presenting technical assessments of the 148-metre and 152-metre options.

Telangana, Maharashtra CMs Hold Talks On Tummidihetti Barrage Height In Mumbai
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 26, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST

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Updated : October 26, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST

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Hyderabad: A Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Sahyadri State Guest House in Mumbai. Telangana Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Chief Secretaries of both states and senior officials of the Irrigation Departments participated in the meeting.

The meeting was held at 11 AM at Sahyadri Government Guest House in Mumbai. According to the Telangana CMO, at the meeting, the key discussions took place on the construction of the Tummidihatti Barrage on the Pranahita River along the Telangana-Maharashtra border. They comprehensively discussed the barrage height increase, water availability, flood impacts, and other technical aspects.

At the start of the meeting, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy presented a presentation explaining the priority of the Tummidihetti Project. He brought to the attention of the Maharashtra delegation the history, culture, living conditions of tribals, and economic backwardness of the erstwhile Adilabad district.

He explained that the region, despite its rich history and cultural heritage, had remained economically backward for decades. He highlighted how the tribal and Adivasi communities had been deprived of development opportunities and how the resulting socio-economic conditions contributed to several challenges, including the emergence of Naxalism in the region.

Reddy recalled that efforts to provide irrigation facilities to the region had been continuing since October 6, 1975. Despite several initiatives, proposals and discussions over the past five decades, the long-standing aspirations of the people had remained largely unfulfilled.

He explained why the 2016 agreement, which provided for a barrage height of 148 metres, would not adequately address the irrigation requirements of the region.

He stated that current power requirements, fuel costs, environmental protection, and climate change must be taken into consideration. He emphasised that the project operation costs are also a key factor. Therefore, he stressed the need to prioritise opportunities for water conveyance through gravity.

In these circumstances, constructing the Tummidihetti Barrage at a height of 152 meters is the most beneficial alternative, he explained. Through his presentation, the minister detailed the importance of this proposal from technical, operational, and financial perspectives.

The minister clarified that the Telangana government is ready to provide compensation for agricultural lands affected by flooding in Maharashtra due to the barrage construction. He stated that compensation will be paid to farmers according to the land acquisition rules and compensation policy in force in Maharashtra.

Following the presentation, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy highlighted the historical, cultural and social bonds between Telangana and Maharashtra, including their shared heritage connected with the erstwhile Hyderabad State. He drew attention to the long-standing problems faced by tribal and Adivasi communities in the forested and economically backward Adilabad region.

The Chief Minister highlighted the strategic importance of the Adilabad region for national defence and national interests. He stated that the proposed defence and civil airport facility in Adilabad would boost the development of the erstwhile Adilabad district if brought online.

He explained that it would also benefit the border areas in Maharashtra. He said that with the airport, transportation facilities, economic activities, and development opportunities in the border areas of both states would improve. He stated that the Tummidihetti Barrage is not just an irrigation project. It will also serve as a bridge physically connecting the two states.

He said cooperation between the two states is necessary for the development of backward regions and the welfare of tribals. He appealed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister to cooperate in the construction of the Tummidihetti Barrage, keeping mutual benefits in mind.

Responding to Telangana's request, Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis expressed a positive approach towards reconsidering the proposed enhancement of the Tummidihatti Barrage height. He recalled his close personal and cultural association with Telangana and the Adilabad border region. He also mentioned that his grandmother speaks Telugu.

He stated that they are ready to review once again the Telangana request to increase the height of the Tummidihetti Barrage. However, he said there is a need to study several aspects before arriving at a final decision. He clarified that technical, environmental, and administrative aspects need to be examined.

He said there is no objection to reviewing the 148-meter height agreement if it has no adverse impact on Maharashtra or its people. Fadnavis clarified that they have no objection to cooperating with Telangana's water needs. He stated that they are ready to move forward keeping national interests in mind.

He opined that they should move forward as good neighboring states with friendship and brotherhood. He recalled that Maharashtra has resolved several inter-state issues with other states in the past. He explained that they have found solutions to those problems through mutual discussions and cooperation.

He stated that the Central Water Commission (CWC) will undertake the necessary studies within its purview on the Tummidihetti Project. He said technical reviews will continue.

Fadnavis then proposed forming a committee of officials led by the chief secretaries of the irrigation departments of both states. He suggested that the committee should comprehensively study the barrage height and water availability. He said they should examine the lands affected by flooding in Maharashtra and the impacted areas. He noted they should also study compensation and other technical aspects.

He suggested examining the estimates from both states on flood impacts and the extent of affected lands. He said they should take both states' opinions into consideration and, if necessary, study alternatives as well.

He suggested that officials and technical experts from both states should hold consultations. He said they should decide on the conduct of subsequent meetings and timelines, adding that they should prepare an action plan for the steps needed to move the project forward.

Revanth Reddy arrived in the city on Sunday night along with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and a team of officials to participate in the discussions.

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Last Updated : October 26, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST

TAGGED:

REVANTH REDDY MAHARASHTRA MEETING
DEVENDRA FADNAVIS
TUMMIDIHETTI BARRAGE HEIGHT
PRANHITA CHEVELLA PROJECT

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