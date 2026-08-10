ETV Bharat / state

'Telangana Loses Rs 1700 Cr To Cyber Fraud In Three Years': DGP CV Anand Stresses On Awareness, Control

The DGP said that Telangana is at the forefront in the country in controlling cybercrimes but difficulties are faced in recovering the money lost by cybercrime victims.

"In the past three years, people have lost Rs 250 crore to general crimes and Rs 1,700 crore to cybercrimes. The first step to control cybercrime is through awareness. Our cyber department is being strengthened and awareness seminars are being organised across the state," said Anand, who visited the joint Warangal district, at a press conference on Sunday.

Warangal: Telangana Director of Police (DGP) CV Anand said that the state has lost Rs 1700 crore to cybercrime in the last three years.

He said that strict action is being taken against those who use drugs along with illegal trafficking, and attention is also being paid to curb adulteration. Anand suggested that CPs, SPs, additional SPs and ACPs should visit police stations every two months to combat these crimes.

According to the DGP, reforms are being brought in the police department in line with the changing times. "In the past, the influence of Maoists was high in Telangana and the police department had set up several departments to deal with it. Since 2010, the Maoist problem has decreased, and now it has reached zero. The employees in those departments are now being used to combat the state's current problems, such as drug trafficking and cybercrimes," he said.

Recounting the early days of his career when Maoist insurgency was at its peak, the DGP said that the current peaceful conditions are a result of the policemen who sacrificed their lives.

"My career started as Warangal Rural ASP. In those days, the influence of Maoists was high and we used to live in dangerous conditions every day. Whenever we went out, we were in fear till we returned home. We performed our duties amid landmine explosions and firing on police. The peaceful conditions prevailing in the state today are the result of the sacrifices of many police martyrs," the DGP said.