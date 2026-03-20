ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Launches Rs 5 Lakh ‘Indiramma Family Life Insurance Scheme’ To Support Bereaved Families

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has launched the 'Indiramma Family Life Insurance Scheme' (Indiramma Kutumba Beema Padhakam) to strengthen the social security of families in the state. Under the policy, financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh is provided to the families during times of crisis.

The initiative aims to support households that lose their primary breadwinner to ensure they are not pushed into financial distress during emotionally challenging periods.

The scheme is expected to benefit nearly 1.15 crore families across the state. From economically weaker sections to middle-class households, the scheme will include all quarters of society. The scheme was announced during the budget presentation by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka. He said the government has allocated Rs 4,000 crore for its implementation. The scheme is set to come into effect from June 2, 2026.