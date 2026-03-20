Telangana Launches Rs 5 Lakh ‘Indiramma Family Life Insurance Scheme’ To Support Bereaved Families
The scheme is expected to benefit nearly 1.15 crore families across the state.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has launched the 'Indiramma Family Life Insurance Scheme' (Indiramma Kutumba Beema Padhakam) to strengthen the social security of families in the state. Under the policy, financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh is provided to the families during times of crisis.
The initiative aims to support households that lose their primary breadwinner to ensure they are not pushed into financial distress during emotionally challenging periods.
The scheme is expected to benefit nearly 1.15 crore families across the state. From economically weaker sections to middle-class households, the scheme will include all quarters of society. The scheme was announced during the budget presentation by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka. He said the government has allocated Rs 4,000 crore for its implementation. The scheme is set to come into effect from June 2, 2026.
"If, unfortunately, the primary income earner of a family is suddenly lost, the family is left destitute. It is the firm resolve of our government that no child of Telangana should ever have to endure such fear or a sense of insecurity," said Vikamaka. He added that the government aims to provide a safety net to ensure dignity and stability for affected families.
Under the scheme, every eligible family will receive life insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh for immediate financial relief in the event of the untimely death of the earning member. Officials said the initiative covers virtually every household in the state without discrimination. The government believes that such a large-scale welfare measure will not only enhance financial security but also boost public confidence.
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