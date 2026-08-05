ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Launches Dial 112 For All Emergency Services, DGP Says It Will Reduce Response Time

The police are creating awareness among the people and ensuring that services are provided in a timely manner. Moreover, steps have been taken to make an NRI desk available and resolve problems of NRIs with 112.

Anand said now 100 (police), 101 (fire) and 108 (medical services) will be available through 112. He said earlier the emergency services typically responded to emergencies in 3-4 minutes but with the launch of the new service, the real-time response will be reduced to 2 minutes. As many as 18 services including Child Helpline, Disaster Management, Electricity, GHMC will now be available with 112.

Anand said two floors in Tower B of the Command Control Centre in Jubilee Hills have been allocated for Dial 112. He said after the formation of Telangana, several tasks have become easier after the advent of AI. "Dial 112 has become a solution for many problems such as legal, medical and cyber assistance. Advanced tools are being used trace a caller's location when a call is received on Dial 112," Anand said, adding a drone-based technical system will soon be introduced and used by Telangana Police.

"After the Nirbhaya incident in Delhi, the Centre allocated funds and formed a committee under the chairmanship of the Supreme Court. The committee suggested that there should be a single number for all emergency services. It proposed that 112 should be the standard number in India. It also suggested that if there are so many numbers for fire, medical and police services in our country, it would be difficult for people to identify them. It is in this context that the Dial 112 service was launched,," the DGP said.

As soon as a call is made to 112, the operator lifts the call and immediately responds live and transfers it to the relevant departments. For the first time in the country, the state government has made AI and human resource-based 112 services available, Anand said, adding the Dial 112 service will be handled by techno-savvy young police officers.