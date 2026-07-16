Telangana Jail Warder Booked For Allegedly Helping Habitual Burglar Secure Bail In Exchange For Share Of Stolen Property
The alleged arrangement surfaced after Bhikshapathi was arrested by special police teams that were probing a burglary in Dubbak.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Siddipet: Telangana Police have uncovered an alleged nexus between a suspended jail warder and a habitual burglar and accused the prison official of helping the accused secure bail in return for cash and a share of the proceeds from future thefts.
The case came to light during the investigation of a series of house burglaries, when the accused allegedly revealed the involvement of a warder posted at the Nizamabad Central Jail.
Addressing a press conference, Siddipet Police Commissioner Rashmi Perumal and Additional DCP Kushalkar said the accused, Chikkudu Bhikshapathi, a resident of Lingampet village in Toguta Mandal of Siddipet district, had a long criminal history and had previously been arrested in connection with a burglary case registered in Banswada. He had been lodged in Nizamabad Central Jail about eight months ago.
According to the police, Bhikshapathi developed close ties with Gopal, a warder at the jail. Investigators alleged that Gopal demanded Rs 50,000 to facilitate Bhikshapathi's release on bail and also sought a share of the valuables from future burglaries.
The alleged arrangement surfaced after Bhikshapathi was arrested by special police teams that were probing a burglary in Dubbak. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to the understanding he had with the jail warder.
Officials also revealed that Gopal had already been suspended by the jail superintendent for unauthorised absence from duty before these fresh allegations emerged.
Police said Bhikshapathi is suspected to be involved in 64 theft cases registered across Siddipet, Medak, Medchal, Sangareddy and Karimnagar districts.
It was after a theft in businessman Rajkumar’s house that Bhikshapathi was arrested. He stole 1.5 kg of gold ornaments, 8 kg of silver ornaments, and Rs 8 lakh in cash. The police recovered 80 tolas of gold, 5.5 kg of silver ornaments and Rs 1,300 in cash from him.
Perumal commended the investigation team, including ACPs Ravinder Reddy and Sadan Kumar, Inspectors John Reddy, Ravinder and Vasudeva Rao, SI Keerthi Raju and CCS personnel, for cracking the case.
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