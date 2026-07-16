ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Jail Warder Booked For Allegedly Helping Habitual Burglar Secure Bail In Exchange For Share Of Stolen Property

Siddipet: Telangana Police have uncovered an alleged nexus between a suspended jail warder and a habitual burglar and accused the prison official of helping the accused secure bail in return for cash and a share of the proceeds from future thefts.

The case came to light during the investigation of a series of house burglaries, when the accused allegedly revealed the involvement of a warder posted at the Nizamabad Central Jail.

Addressing a press conference, Siddipet Police Commissioner Rashmi Perumal and Additional DCP Kushalkar said the accused, Chikkudu Bhikshapathi, a resident of Lingampet village in Toguta Mandal of Siddipet district, had a long criminal history and had previously been arrested in connection with a burglary case registered in Banswada. He had been lodged in Nizamabad Central Jail about eight months ago.

According to the police, Bhikshapathi developed close ties with Gopal, a warder at the jail. Investigators alleged that Gopal demanded Rs 50,000 to facilitate Bhikshapathi's release on bail and also sought a share of the valuables from future burglaries.

The alleged arrangement surfaced after Bhikshapathi was arrested by special police teams that were probing a burglary in Dubbak. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to the understanding he had with the jail warder.