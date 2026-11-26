ETV Bharat / state

Telangana's Panjagutta PS Set To Become India's First AI-Powered Police Station

Telangana DGP CV Anand reviewed the ongoing IT infrastructure works at the station ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The Panjagutta Police Station in Telangana is being transformed into an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered police station, in what is likely to be the first initiative of its kind in the country.

As per officials, workload on police station staff has grown significantly as the number of cases have kept increasing year after year. Introduction of AI-based technology is expected to play a pivotal role in the entire process, starting from receiving complaints from victims to filing chargesheets in court, providing much-needed assistance to police personnel in handling their responsibilities.

This apart, the AI ​​system will likely assist investigating officers by providing guidance and identifying or correcting errors in charge sheets. Keeping these in mind, various technical services at Panjagutta station are being integrated with AI as part of a pilot project. With the services expected to go live within a week, Telangana DGP CV Anand, accompanied by Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, visited the station on Wednesday, and inspected the technical preparations, including a kiosk that operates via the 'Sethu' app. The DGP reviewed the ongoing IT infrastructure works and assessed the integration of advanced AI, applications developed by T-SPARK into various policing functions, existing portals and workflows. He also had a first-hand look at how these applications are being put to use by station staff in their day-to-day work and suggested a few changes and improvements.