Telangana's Panjagutta PS Set To Become India's First AI-Powered Police Station
Telangana DGP said Panjagutta PS is being developed into an AI-powered police station, a project that is likely the first of its kind in India.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 9:46 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Panjagutta Police Station in Telangana is being transformed into an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered police station, in what is likely to be the first initiative of its kind in the country.
As per officials, workload on police station staff has grown significantly as the number of cases have kept increasing year after year. Introduction of AI-based technology is expected to play a pivotal role in the entire process, starting from receiving complaints from victims to filing chargesheets in court, providing much-needed assistance to police personnel in handling their responsibilities.
This apart, the AI system will likely assist investigating officers by providing guidance and identifying or correcting errors in charge sheets. Keeping these in mind, various technical services at Panjagutta station are being integrated with AI as part of a pilot project.
With the services expected to go live within a week, Telangana DGP CV Anand, accompanied by Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, visited the station on Wednesday, and inspected the technical preparations, including a kiosk that operates via the 'Sethu' app.
పంజాగుట్ట పోలీస్ స్టేషన్ను ఏఐ ఆధారిత పోలీస్ స్టేషన్గా అభివృద్ధి చేస్తున్నామని, దేశంలోనే ఇటువంటి ప్రాజెక్ట్ బహుశా ఇదే తొలిసారి కావచ్చని డీజీపీ శ్రీ సీవీ ఆనంద్ గారు, ఐపీఎస్, తెలిపారు. ఈ రోజు పంజాగుట్ట పోలీస్ స్టేషన్ను సందర్శించిన ఆయన, ప్రస్తుతం కొనసాగుతున్న ఐటీ మౌలిక సదుపాయాల ఏర్పాటు పనులను సమీక్షించారు. తెలంగాణ పోలీస్ టి-స్పార్క్ (T-SPARK) అభివృద్ధి చేసిన అధునాతన అప్లికేషన్లు, ఏఐ సాంకేతికతలను వివిధ పోలీసింగ్ విధులు, ఇప్పటికే ఉన్న పోర్టల్స్, వర్క్ఫ్లోల్లో ఏ విధంగా అనుసంధానం చేస్తున్నారో పరిశీలించారు. పోలీస్ స్టేషన్ సిబ్బంది తమ రోజువారీ విధుల్లో ఏఐ ఆధారిత అప్లికేషన్లను ఎలా వినియోగిస్తున్నారో ప్రత్యక్షంగా పరిశీలించిన డీజీపీ గారు, వాటి పనితీరును మరింత మెరుగుపరిచేందుకు పలు మార్పులు, సూచనలు చేశారు. ఈ పైలట్ ప్రాజెక్టు ద్వారా పోలీసింగ్లో ఏఐ సాంకేతికతను విస్తృతంగా వినియోగించుకోవడమే లక్ష్యమని ఆయన స్పష్టం చేశారు. ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా ఏఐ వినియోగం వేగంగా విస్తరిస్తున్న నేపథ్యంలో, ప్రజల భద్రతను మరింత బలోపేతం చేయడంతో పాటు, పోలీస్ సేవలను వేగంగా, సమర్థవంతంగా అందించేందుకు తెలంగాణ పోలీస్ కూడా ఈ సాంకేతికతను అందిపుచ్చుకుంటోందని తెలిపారు. ఈ ప్రాజెక్టును త్వరలో అధికారికంగా ప్రారంభించనున్నట్లు డీజీపీ శ్రీ సీవీ ఆనంద్ గారు తెలిపారు.— DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) November 25, 2026
The DGP reviewed the ongoing IT infrastructure works and assessed the integration of advanced AI, applications developed by T-SPARK into various policing functions, existing portals and workflows. He also had a first-hand look at how these applications are being put to use by station staff in their day-to-day work and suggested a few changes and improvements.
DGP Anand said Panjagutta police station is being developed into an AI-powered police station, a project that is likely the first of its kind in India.
Through this pilot project, the DGP emphasised that the objective is to facilitate the widespread adoption of AI technology in policing. Noting the rapid global expansion of AI, he stated that the Telangana Police is embracing this technology to strengthen public safety and ensure the delivery of police services with greater speed and efficiency.
DGP Anand announced that the project will be officially launched in the near future. "As the world rapidly embraces AI, Telangana Police is also adopting this technology to enhance public safety and render police services more efficiently and swiftly. The initiative will be formally inaugurated soon," the DGP said.
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