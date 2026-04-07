ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Man Murders Wife Inside Police Vehicle After Marital Dispute

Hyderabad: A man, enraged that his wife had left him for her lover, brutally murdered her in front of the police in Telangana. The sensational incident occurred on Sunday night near Nandikandi in Sadashivapet mandal of Sangareddy district.

According to Zaheerabad town CI SS Shivalingam, Siddha Reddy (35) and his wife Kavitha (29) from Tummanpally in Jharasangam mandal lived in a rented house in Zaheerabad, where he operated a pani puri cart and she worked as a tailor.

Around ten years ago, Kavitha became acquainted with Pawan Kumar Reddy (32), a resident of Chandragiri in Tirupati mandal, Chittoor district, through Facebook. On the midnight of March 27, 2026, she left her husband and their two children, a 9-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son, to be with Pawan, who was staying in Jadcherla.

Unaware of this, Sidda Reddy filed a missing person complaint with the police on March 28. During the investigation, it was found that Kavitha was in Jadcherla. On Sunday, Constable Khadeer and Sidda Reddy drove to Zaheerabad to bring her back.

Husband Enraged After Being Abused And Humiliated

Police conducted counselling for the couple in Jadcherla and advised Kavitha to return to her husband. However, she refused and allegedly abused and insulted him using foul language. Enraged by this, Sidda Reddy went out on the pretext of having tea and purchased a knife.