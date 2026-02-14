ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Hung Municipalities Trigger Political Realignments; Independents And Ex-Officio Votes Turn 'Kingmakers'

Hyderabad: Political equations are shifting rapidly across several municipalities in Telangana where no single party has secured a clear majority. With dozens of municipalities delivering hung verdicts, major parties -- the Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- have begun intense negotiations with independents and smaller parties to secure the chairman posts.

In many municipalities, Independents have emerged as decisive "kingmakers," while in others, the votes of ex officio members such as MLAs and MPs could tilt the balance.

In Jangaon, BRS won 13 out of 30 wards, while Congress secured 12. Five Independents now hold the key to the chairperson election.

At Jagityala, Congress is close to clinching the post with 23 of 50 wards. With 17 Independents -- many reportedly aligned with senior Congress leader Jeevan Reddy -- the party’s victory appears almost certain.

In Raikal, BJP leads with 5 of 12 wards but needs two more members to secure the chairmanship. BRS and Congress won three each, and one Independent was elected.

Metpally has BJP leading with 10 of 26 wards, but it requires four additional members. Congress and BRS won six each, while Independents secured four.

In Gadwala, Congress secured 16 of 37 wards, ahead of BRS (11), BJP (7), AIMIM (1), and two Independents.

Ex-Officio Votes Crucial in Several Municipalities

In Alampur, both Congress and BRS won five wards each out of 10, making ex officio votes decisive. BRS MLA Vijayudu and MLC Venkatrami Reddy could influence the outcome if they cast their votes.

Similarly, in Kesamudram, Congress and BRS won eight wards each out of 16. Ex officio votes of Congress MP Balram Naik, MLA Murali Naik, BRS MP Ravichandra, and MLC Ravinder Rao will play a decisive role.

In Vemulawada, Congress won 13 of 28 wards and requires two more for a majority. Even if BRS (5) and BJP (8) combine, they reach only 13. The support of Independents and the ex officio vote of local MLA Adi Srinivas could benefit the ruling party.

At Indresham, BRS leads with 9 of 18 wards. The ex officio vote of Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy is expected to be a key factor.

Three-Way and Multi-Cornered Battles

In Kamareddy, Congress (19), BJP (18), and BRS (10) are locked in a triangular contest, making post-poll alliances critical.

Mahabubabad presents a fragmented verdict, with Congress winning 13 of 36 wards, BRS 11, and Independents 11.