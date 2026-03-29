Telangana Assembly Passes Bill To Cut 15% Salary Of Employees Who Neglect Parents
The proposed law will cover elected public representatives, government employees, public sector undertakings staff, and employees working in the private sector.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly approved the 'Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026,' that aims to deduct a portion of the salaries of employees for neglecting elderly parents.
Introducing the Bill, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that while parents pour all their energy and resources into raising their children, the children often neglect their parents once becoming independent, and this legislation aims to provide support and security to elderly parents.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the Bill seeks to go beyond existing central legislation.
He noted that the country already has a national law, the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.
However, the State’s new Bill will also cover public representatives and private employees.
The Bill mandates that public representatives, government employees, and private employees care for their elderly parents. Failure to comply will result in a deduction of 15 per cent of the salary or Rs 10,000, whichever is lower, payable to the parents.
Speaking during the discussion, Reddy cited the case of businessman Vijaypat Singhania, who had bequeathed all his assets to his son, only to be later turned out.
"The state government, as a social responsibility, has brought this Bill. It is not like any other legislation. While inculcating moral values among people, if anyone neglects their parents, they should be brought under the purview of the law to ensure they care for them," he said.
Reddy added that it is society’s responsibility to correct children who neglect their parents, and termed it unfortunate that the state has to enact such legislation.
Key Highlights
The legislation covers government employees, public sector undertakings staff, as well as employees working in the private sector. For employees who neglect their parents, a portion of their monthly salary — specifically 15% or a maximum of Rs 10,000, whichever is lower— will be directly deposited into their parents' bank accounts.
This measure will be implemented directly based on official directives issued by the authorities. The government views this initiative not merely as a punitive measure but rather as a social intervention intended to serve as a reminder of one's moral and familial responsibilities.
If parents face difficulties due to neglect by their children, they must submit an application to the designated officer (the district collector) at the district level. This officer will conduct an inquiry, providing an opportunity for both the employee and the parents to present their grievances. The issue must be resolved within 60 days of receiving the application.
Following the inquiry, if deemed necessary, orders will be issued to deduct a specified amount from the employee's salary and remit it to the parents. This process is clearly defined as an administrative procedure.
Appeals Mechanism
If there is dissatisfaction with the officer's decision, or if a resolution is not reached within the stipulated timeframe, one may approach the Commission for the Elderly established at the state level, headed by a retired High Court judge. There is a 45-day window for filing an appeal, and the commission is required to render its final decision within 60 days of receiving the application. This mechanism demonstrates a concerted effort to ensure that justice for the aggrieved parties is not delayed.
Measures in Special Circumstances
If either of the parents passes away, the entire maintenance amount will be remitted to the surviving parent. If both parents pass away, the concerned employee must submit an application — accompanied by appropriate documentary evidence — to the designated officer. Upon verification, the officer will issue orders to revoke the salary deduction within 30 days. Through this framework, the law demonstrates both clarity and inherent fairness.
Emphasis on Moral Responsibility
The primary objective underpinning this bill is to foster a sense of moral responsibility. In modern society, with the rise of nuclear families, the practice of caring for the elderly is on the decline. Due to increased migration to urban centres, elderly individuals in villages are often compelled to live in isolation. Against this backdrop, the legislation introduced by the Telangana government can be viewed as an endeavour to revitalise family values.
Impact on Society
If this bill comes into force, there is a likelihood that the standard of living for the elderly will improve. Employees may become more conscious of their responsibilities and are likely to devote greater care and attention to their parents. However, there is also a possibility that some may criticise this measure as government interference in personal affairs.
Nevertheless, from the perspective of elderly welfare, this can be regarded as a necessary societal measure, constituting a significant step toward strengthening family bonds.
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