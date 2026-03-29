ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Assembly Passes Bill To Cut 15% Salary Of Employees Who Neglect Parents

CM Revant Reddy speaks in the Assembly during the introduction of the Bill ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly approved the 'Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026,' that aims to deduct a portion of the salaries of employees for neglecting elderly parents.

Introducing the Bill, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that while parents pour all their energy and resources into raising their children, the children often neglect their parents once becoming independent, and this legislation aims to provide support and security to elderly parents.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the Bill seeks to go beyond existing central legislation.

He noted that the country already has a national law, the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

However, the State’s new Bill will also cover public representatives and private employees.

The Bill mandates that public representatives, government employees, and private employees care for their elderly parents. Failure to comply will result in a deduction of 15 per cent of the salary or Rs 10,000, whichever is lower, payable to the parents.

Speaking during the discussion, Reddy cited the case of businessman Vijaypat Singhania, who had bequeathed all his assets to his son, only to be later turned out.

"The state government, as a social responsibility, has brought this Bill. It is not like any other legislation. While inculcating moral values among people, if anyone neglects their parents, they should be brought under the purview of the law to ensure they care for them," he said.

Reddy added that it is society’s responsibility to correct children who neglect their parents, and termed it unfortunate that the state has to enact such legislation.

Key Highlights

The legislation covers government employees, public sector undertakings staff, as well as employees working in the private sector. For employees who neglect their parents, a portion of their monthly salary — specifically 15% or a maximum of Rs 10,000, whichever is lower— will be directly deposited into their parents' bank accounts.

This measure will be implemented directly based on official directives issued by the authorities. The government views this initiative not merely as a punitive measure but rather as a social intervention intended to serve as a reminder of one's moral and familial responsibilities.