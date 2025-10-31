Telangana Hospital Sends Living Patient To Morgue; Probe Ordered
The incident sparked outrage and raised questions over hospital negligence and patient care. Authorities have also launched an inquiry.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 2:43 PM IST
Mahabubabad: In a shocking incident, staff at the Mahabubabad Government Hospital in Telangana ‘mistakenly’ took a patient to the morgue while he was still alive, sparking public outrage. Authorities have ordered an official inquiry into the alleged negligence.
The patient, identified as Raju, who is a tractor driver from Jayyaram village in Chinnagudur mandal, came to the hospital several times to seek treatment for leg pain and kidney-related issues. Still, hospital staff allegedly refused to admit him because he didn’t carry an Aadhaar identification card, and no attendant accompanied him.
On Thursday, Raju collapsed near the hospital’s morgue and was presumed dead by hospital staff.
“After he was unresponsive, the hospital staff presumed him dead and moved his ‘body’ to the morgue verandah and locked the door,” said police. “Some time later, sanitation workers noticed signs of movement and alerted us. We immediately reached the spot and ensured Raju received proper medical care, which made his condition stable.”
Speaking to ETV Bharat, the Resident Medical Officer of the hospital said the hospital had ordered an internal inquiry into the incident. “We have started the probe and pledged disciplinary action against those responsible,” he said and assured that patients would not be denied treatment due to a lack of identification or attendants.
The incident has sparked anger among residents and hospital staff, with many calling for accountability and improved patient care in government-run hospitals.
Also Read