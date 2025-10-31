ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Hospital Sends Living Patient To Morgue; Probe Ordered

Mahabubabad: In a shocking incident, staff at the Mahabubabad Government Hospital in Telangana ‘mistakenly’ took a patient to the morgue while he was still alive, sparking public outrage. Authorities have ordered an official inquiry into the alleged negligence.

The patient, identified as Raju, who is a tractor driver from Jayyaram village in Chinnagudur mandal, came to the hospital several times to seek treatment for leg pain and kidney-related issues. Still, hospital staff allegedly refused to admit him because he didn’t carry an Aadhaar identification card, and no attendant accompanied him.

On Thursday, Raju collapsed near the hospital’s morgue and was presumed dead by hospital staff.